One of London’s smaller major clubs, Millwall first joined the Football League in 1920 and have mostly been a second- and third-tier side throughout their history.

Saturday, January 06 10:00 AM ET Millwall vs. Leicester City ( English FA Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1885

Stadium: The Den

Manager: Joe Edwards

Best English top-flight finish: 10th (1989)

FA Cup: Runners-up (2004)

Lower titles: Second Division (1988), Third Division (1928, 1938, 2001), Fourth Division (1962), EFL Trophy (1983)

Select EFL Championship games each week are available to watch live on ESPN+ in the US. FA Cup and League Cup games are also exclusively shown on ESPN+.

Millwall TV+ offers streaming for games that aren’t part of international broadcast agreements (the ESPN+ games in the US). Single-game, monthly, and annual passes are sold by the club.

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

If Millwall happens to earn promotion to the EPL, USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo have games on TV through 2028. Peacock is where you can find any games not on television.

Millwall History

In 1885, the Millwall Rovers were founded by factory workers in the Millwall section of the Isle of Dogs. They’ve always been based in London near the River Thames. By 1889, “Rovers” was dropped and the team was thereafter known as Millwall Athletic.

In 1910, the club played their last ever game in Millwall proper against Arsenal in the London Challenge Cup. Limited space on the Isle of Dogs forced the club to move a short hop over the Thames to the New Cross area. The Den opened in 1910 and would be home to Millwall until 1993.

Millwall FC (now sans “Athletic”) joined the Football League in 1920 in the new Third Division.

Every year since they’ve played in the Football League. However, Millwall has played only two seasons in the English top flight – 1988-1990. Aside from that brief stint, and five fourth division seasons in the 1950s/60s, every other year has been spent in the second or third divisions.

The club’s first-ever season in the top tier (1988/89) was also their best league finish ever, 10th place. The club moved into The New Den, not far from the old ground, in 1993.

In the past, Millwall has been notorious for its association with hooliganism. Their intense rivalry with West Ham United, despite the two sides rarely meeting in recent times, is often at the center. This has been depicted in films such as Green Street.

