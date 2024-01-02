Catch the Terriers and don’t miss a game with our Huddersfield Town TV schedule, featuring each match shown in the US.

Though in modern times known as a lower division side, Huddersfield were, a century ago, the first team to ever win three First Division titles in a row.

Huddersfield TV Schedule

Huddersfield on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, January 06 10:00 AM ET Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town ( English FA Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1908

Stadium: John Smith’s Stadium

Manager: Darren Moore

Best English top-flight finish: Winners (1924, 1925, 1926)

FA Cup: Winners (1922)

Lower titles: Second Division (1970), Fourth Division (1980), Charity Shield (1922)

Where Can I Watch the Huddersfield Match?

You’ll find EFL Championship games each week streamling live on ESPN+. FA Cup and League Cup games stream on ESPN+ as well, including every game in the later rounds.

Huddersfield games not on ESPN+ can be streamed via the EFL’s iFollow service. Single-game, monthly, and annual passes are sold by the club.

Watch Huddersfield on ESPN+:

Should the Terriers get back to the top tier, USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo are where to see games through 2028. Peacock streams the remainder of games each week that are not televised.

Huddersfield History

By English standards, Huddersfield are a relatively new club. They were founded in 1908 and began play at Leeds Road – their home ground until 1994.

The club joined the Football League in 1910, and in 1920 made the FA Cup Final and were promoted to the First Division. In 1922, they won the FA Cup title, and the start of a golden age for the club began.

From 1924-1926, they won three consecutive First Division titles – the first club to ever accomplish this feat. While Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all done it since, no one has ever won more than three in a row.

Huddersfield almost did it themselves – but faltered late in the 1926-27 campaign and finished second. From 1922-1928 they never finished worse than third place. And twice, in ’28 and ’30, they were also runners-up in the FA Cup.

The good times finally ended in 1952, when Huddersfield were relegated for the first time. They’d win promotion that first year, but go back down again in 1956. Aside from a brief spell from 1970-72, they’d play every subsequent season in the lower divisions. After 1972, they would not make it back to the top division until 2017.

