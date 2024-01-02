Our QPR TV schedule as each game available in the US, so Hoops fans will never miss a match.

Queen’s Park Rangers are based in West London, but are one of the smaller clubs in the English capital.

QPR TV Schedule

QPR on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, January 06 10:00 AM ET Queens Park Rangers vs. AFC Bournemouth ( English FA Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, January 14 07:00 AM ET Queens Park Rangers vs. Watford ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1882

Stadium: Loftus Road

Manager: Martí Cifuentes

Best English top-flight finish: Runners-up (1976)

FA Cup: Runners-up (1982)

Lower titles: Second Division (1983, 2011), Third Division (1948, 1967), League Cup (1967)

Where Can I Watch the QPR Match?

You’ll find a handful of EFL Championship games each week on ESPN+. The majority of both the FA Cup and League Cup competitions are also exclusively shown on ESPN+.

QPR+ offers live streams not part of international broadcast agreements (the ESPN+ games in the US). Single-game, monthly, and annual options are sold by the club for non-UK fans.

Watch QPR on ESPN+:

Should the Rs climb back to the Premier League, tune to USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo for games on TV. Peacock streams all the games not televised.

QPR History

A club known as Christchurch Rangers was formed in 1882, which later merged in 1886 with St Judes, forming the QPR we know today. The Rangers turned professional in 1899, and became members of the Football League for the first time in 1920 upon the formation of the Third Division.

The early years were nomadic – QPR played in almost twenty different venues before finally setting up stakes at Loftus Road in 1917. They’ve played there ever since, save for two brief stints at White City Stadium in the early 1930s and 60s.

QPR remained a division three club until finally winning promotion in 1948. But the stay was short, as they suffered relegation in 1952.

Back-to-back promotions in 1967 and ’68 saw the club make the First Division for the first time ever, and in ’67 they also won the League cup – their highest honor to date.

In 1976, the Rangers achieved their best ever league finish, runners-up in the first division. And six years later, they nearly won the FA Cup, but lost 1-0 to Tottenham in a replay after drawing 1-1.

For much of the 1980s and into the Premier League era, QPR were a first division side. Since the mid-1990s though, they’ve mostly been a Championship (tier two) competitor.

Loftus Road is located under three miles from Fulham’s Craven Cottage, Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge, and Brentford’s Gtech Community stadiums, fostering local rivalries with all three clubs.

Don’t miss a QPR Game

