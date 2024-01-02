Love the Hornets? Don’t miss a single game that airs in the USA with our Watford TV schedule.

Watford TV Schedule

Watford on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, January 06 10:00 AM ET Watford vs. Chesterfield ( English FA Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, January 14 07:00 AM ET Queens Park Rangers vs. Watford ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1881

Stadium: Vicarage Road

Manager: Valérien Ismaël

Best English top-flight finish: Runners-up (1983)

FA Cup: Runners-up (1984, 2019)

Lower titles: Third Division (1969, 1998), Fourth Division (1978), Southern League (1915)

Where Can I Watch the Watford Match?

You can watch EFL Championship games each week live on ESPN+, however not every game is available. The FA Cup and League Cup, including every game in the later rounds, are also on ESPN+.

Hive Live has games streaming live that are not part of international broadcast agreements (ESPN+ games in the US). Single-game, monthly, and season passes are offered by the club.

Watch Watford on ESPN+:

If Watford makes it back to the EPL, you can see games on USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo through 2028. Peacock streams non-TV games each week.

Watford History

Watford dates all the way back to 1881, as “Watford Rovers”. Assorted permutations of the club competed under different names for the next two decades. Eventually, a merger between West Herts and Watford St. Mary’s in 1989 resulted in the Watford FC we know today.

In 1920, Watford joined the new Football League Third Division. They’d remarkably play every season but two, 1958-1960, in the third tier until 1969 when they made it to the Second Division for the first time.

The 1970s and 80s were a wild time for the club. They dropped twice, down to the fourth tier in 1976, before shooting up to the First Division by 1982. In that first top-flight season, they finished in second place, their best league finish ever. In 1984 they were runners-up in the FA Cup, a feat also matched in 2019.

After relegation in 1988, there were only brief cameos in the Premier League in 1999/00 and 2006/07. The 2010s were kinder, seeing Watford in the EPL from 2015-2020, and again in 2021/22.

Despite their badge featuring a hart (that’s a male red fallow deer) since 1978, the nickname of the club is the Hornets. This was first adopted in 1960 when the club changed to black shorts and gold shirts. The name has stuck ever since. The hart on the badge references the location of the town in Hertfordshire, whose coat of arms features the animal.

Watford is located on the far outskirts of the London area, with the club’s Vicarage Road ground a little over 8 miles as the crow flies from Wembley Stadium.

Photo: Imago