The World Soccer Talk Utah Royals TV schedule has all the games for Utah’s reborn NWSL side.

Utah Royals TV Schedule

Utah Royals on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2017

Stadium: America First Field

Manager: Amy Rodriguez

Best NWSL finish: 5th (2018)

Other Titles: N/A

Where Can I Watch the Royals Match?

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a four-year national broadcast rights deal split between ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps Sports (ION).

Friday night games each week will feature on Amazon’s Prime Video service. Prime video will also carry one of the league’s playoff quarterfinals.

The CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network will air at least 21 games throughout the year, including a quarterfinal, semifinal, and the NWSL Championship on the main CBS network. Games on over-the-air CBS will also stream on Paramount+, the network’s subscription video-on-demand and live-streaming service.

20 games will be televised on ESPN platforms (either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and/or ESPN Deportes). All of these games will be simulcast live on the streaming service ESPN+.

And finally, 50 regular season matches are set to be aired on the ION TV network (available over-the-air and on most cable/satellite plans) as part pf 25 Saturday night doubleheaders.

The remaining regular season matches not part of the national TV schedule will be streamed directly by the NWSL.

Utah Royals History

The Royals are a new team for NWSL in 2024, but not exactly a new team.

Originally the Utah Royals were founded in 2017 after MLS side Real Salt Lake effectively acquired FC Kansas City and relocated the club to Salt Lake City.

The club played two seasons in NWSL, missing the playoffs each time. In 2020, COVID-19 canceled the regular season, but the Royals hosted the 2020 Challenge Cup. This was the first professional team sports event to return to play in the US that year. However, Utah lost in the quarterfinals.

Later that year, in the NWSL Fall Series, Utah finished dead last. And that turned out to be their last action in the league. Controversies with ownership caused the team to fold, and in an Uno-reverse-card moment, all player assets were transferred to a new team back in Kansas City.

In 2023, the Royals were re-established by RSL, set to kick off again in 2024. They’ll share America First Field with the MLS club, with the club’s all-time leading scorer, and former USWNT player, Amy Rodriguez serving as the first manager in the new era.

Don’t miss a Utah Royals Match

