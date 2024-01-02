This Plymouth Argyle TV schedule has each Pilgrims match shown on TV and streaming in the USA.

Argyle are one of the clubs to have never competed in the top flight of the English game. But they still have a rich history.

Saturday, January 06 10:00 AM ET Plymouth Argyle vs. Sutton United ( English FA Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1886

Stadium: Home Park

Manager: Neil Dewsnip (caretaker)

Best English top-flight finish: N/A

FA Cup: Semi-finalists (1984)

Lower titles: Third Division (1930, 1952, 1959, 2004, 2023), Fourth Division (2002)

Where Can I Watch the Plymouth Argyle Match?

A selection of EFL Championship games stream live on ESPN+ in the US throughout the season. The FA Cup and League Cup are also exclusively shown on ESPN+.

Argyle TV is offered by the club, for live streaming for games that aren’t part of international broadcast agreements (ESPN+ games in the US). Single-game, monthly, and annual passes are available.

Watch Plymouth Argyle on ESPN+:

Should Plymouth earn a place in EPL for the first time, USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo have games on TV through 2028. Peacock streams non-TV matches.

Plymouth Argyle History

Founded in 1886 as Argyle FC, Plymouth is both the southernmost and westernmost club in all of English League football. The name Plymouth Argyle was adopted in 1903.

The nickname of the club is the Pilgrims, and their badge features the Mayflower. Both are references to the group that famously left Plymouth for Massachusetts in 1620.

Plymouth became members of the Football League in 1920, in the newly-formed Third Division. For the next 75 years, the club competed in either the second or third tier of the Football League. Only since the mid-1990s have they played in a different division, with a few stints in League Two (tier four).

Plymouth Argyle has never competed in either the old First Division or the Premier League. This gives the city of Plymouth the distinction of being the largest city in England to have never hosted a top-flight club.

With their five all-time third division titles, Plymouth Argyle have the most at that level of any English club. Indeed, this is the highest honor the club have won – though they were runners-up in the EFL Trophy in 2023.

Home Park has been, well, the home park of Plymouth Argyle since 1901. Built in 1892, it was originally home to rugby and athletics before the football club moved in.

A proposal for substantial upgrades to the stadium was part of England’s 2018 World Cup bid. However, when the bid was unsuccessful, the club’s owners lost interest and financial issues resulted in administration and back-to-back relegations.

Don’t miss a Plymouth Argyle Game

