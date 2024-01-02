Our Sheffield Wednesday TV schedule has all the games shown in the USA, so don’t fret Owls fans, you won’t miss a game.

Wednesday are one of the oldest football clubs in the entire world, and historically one of England’s most successful teams.

Sheffield Wednesday TV Schedule

Sheffield Wednesday on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, January 06 10:00 AM ET Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff City ( English FA Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1867

Stadium: Hillsborough stadium

Manager: Danny Röhl

Best English top-flight finish: Winners (1903, 1904, 1929, 1930)

FA Cup: Winners (1896, 1907, 1935)

Lower titles: Football Alliance (1890), Second Division (1900, 1926, 1952, 1956, 1959), League Cup (1991), Charity Shield (1935)

Where Can I Watch the Sheffield Wednesday Match?

The EFL Championship has games live on ESPN+ in the US, but only select matches each week. ESPN+ also carries the FA Cup and League Cup competitions.

You can stream non-ESPN+ games live via the EFL’s iFollow service. Single-game, monthly, and annual passes are options available for sale.

Watch Sheffield Wednesday on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Should Wednesday get back to the top tier, EPL games will be televised on USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo through 2028. Peacock streams the games not on TV.

Sheffield Wednesday History

While origins with cricket date as far back as 1816 according to some sources, the Sheffield Wednesday Football Club was not formed until 1867 (on a Wednesday, naturally). The name originated because the founding members had half a day off from way on Wednesdays, and that’s when they could play cricket matches. In 1882, the cricket and footballing sides of the club officially split.

In 1876, James Lang became what is now considered to be the first-ever professional football player in England. But it wasn’t until 1887 that the club officially turned pro. This move also prompted a relocation from Bramall Lane – now home to rivals Sheffield United.

In 1889, Wednesday were founding members, and champions, of the new Football Alliance. But by 1892, they were elected to the Football League.

Sheffield Wednesday would go on to win four Football League First Divison titles, in two back-to-back runs. First, in 1903 and 1904, and then again in 1929 and 1930.

This era was also when they won their three FA Cup titles, in 1896, 1907, and 1935.

More recently, Wednesday were League Cup winners in 1991. Notably, they accomplished this as a second division side, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final. This remains the last time a major English trophy has been won by a club outside the top flight. One year later, they were promoted just in time to be a founding member of the Premier League.

Hillsborough Stadium was built on the banks of the River Don in 1899, and has been home to Wednesday ever since. The ground has achieved fame as home to many key FA Cup matches over the years, as well as a host to games at the 1966 World Cup and 1996 Euros. Sadly, it was the site of tragedy in 1989, when 97 Liverpool fans were killed in a human crush at that year’s FA Cup semi-final. The fallout from the disaster led to massive reforms in stadium safety in the UK.

