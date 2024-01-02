Make sure you don’t miss a game from the Robins with this Bristol City TV schedule.

The Robins played in the Football League First Division in their early days, but have mostly been a lower division side since.

Bristol City TV Schedule

Bristol City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, January 06 10:00 AM ET West Ham United vs. Bristol City ( English FA Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1894

Stadium: Ashton Gate

Manager: Liam Manning

Best English top-flight finish: Runners-up (1907)

FA Cup: Runners-up (1909)

Lower titles: Second Division (1906), Third Division (1923, 1927, 1955, 2015), EFL Trophy (1986, 2003, 2015), Welsh Cup (1934)

Where Can I Watch the Bristol City Match?

You can catch EFL Championship games streaming live each week on ESPN+ in the US. Not every game is available, however. The FA Cup and League Cup tournaments are also exclusively on ESPN+.

Robins TV Live is offered by the club to non-UK fans. It streams the games not part of international broadcast agreements (ESPN+ games in the US). Monthly and annual passes are offered.

Watch Bristol City on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

The USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo are where you can find EPL games through 2028, should Bristol City win promotion. Peacock streams games not on TV.

Bristol City History

Bristol City got going in 1894 in the Southern and Western Leagues. In 1902, they joined the Football League Second Division, winning their first title and promotion in 1906.

This early era coincided with some of the club’s greatest success. In just their first season in the top flight, they finished in second place. Sadly for generations of Robins faithful, this remains their best league finish over a century later.

A few seasons later, they reached the FA Cup Final, but also fell just short, losing 1-0 to Manchester United.

After relegation in 1911, it was a very long time before Bristol would see the first tier. In fact, it was not until 1976 that they again reached the First Division. Unlike the turn of the century era, this spell in the top flight was one of survival, never finishing higher than 13th in their four-year stint.

They’ve not returned to the English first tier since.

Interestingly, Bristol City have been champions of another country’s cup competition. For many years, border clubs were often invited to take place in the Welsh Cup. This was the case in 1933-34, and Bristol City won the tournament. They are one of ten English teams to have won the Welsh Cup.

Ashton Gate has been the home ground of Bristol City since 1904. Presently it seats 27,000 fans and is also home to the Bristol Bears Premiership Rugby team.

Don’t miss a Bristol City Game

Photo: Imago