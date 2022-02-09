Our Cruz Azul TV schedule updates frequently to ensure all La Máquina fans know how to watch their club.

Yet another side to call the Estadio Azteca home, Cruz Azul is one of the most successful sides to come out of Mexico. The nine-time Liga MX champions are frequently in the hunt to finish atop either the Apertura or Clausura phase.

In fact, Cruz Azul is one of the Mexican clubs to have success in the CONCACAF Champions League. The club has six titles in that competition to go along with two runner-up finishes. The eight appearances in CONCACAF Champions League Finals are tied for most all-time with Club América.

Where can I watch the Cruz Azul game?

Cruz Azul on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1927

Stadium: Estadio Azteca

Manager: Juan Reynoso

Mexican top-flight titles: Nine

CONCACAF Champions League titles: Six

Social Media:



Cruz Azul TV schedule and streaming links

The majority of Liga MX games appear on TUDN. A handful of teams have their own broadcast deals, however that does not apply to Cruz Azul.

TUDN is most easily accessible through fuboTV. Due to the rise of cord-cutting, fuboTV provides an easy way to get access to a number of standard cable channels.

Moreover, due to Cruz Azul’s success domestically, the club is a frequent competitor in the CONCACAF Champions League. Those rights belong to FOX, with games often appearing on FOX Soccer Plus.

Lineup

The type of success Cruz Azul puts out each game and each season is something to be admired. The players for Juan Reynoso finished in the qualifying spots for the Liga MX playoffs in each mini-season since the Apertura of 2019/20.

José de Jesús Corona is the longest-tenured player on Cruz Azul. The club’s captain and goalkeeper has donned the blue kit since 2009. In that time, he has seen one Liga MX title, a CONCACAF Champions League title and two Copa MX triumphs.

Schedule of upcoming matches

For some, the format of Liga MX with its different phases can be confusing. Fear not, as World Soccer Talk’s Liga MX TV and streaming guide breaks down when and where to watch each game.

This is consistently one of the most competitive leagues. Additionally, the fans make it intense inside cathedrals of the game like the Estadio Azteca.

Cruz Azul History

Club de Futbol Cruz Azul was established in 1927. The club was started as an amateur company team for the cement firm Cemento Cruz Azul, which is where the team got its name and logo. The club’s original home was in the town of Jasso, Hidalgo.

Cruz Azul officially became a professional team in the second division in 1961. The 1963/64 season saw Cruz Azul earn promotion to the first division with a first place finish. 1968/69 saw the club become the first team from CONCACAF to complete a treble, winning their domestic league, cup, and Champions Cup all in one season. They were only the third team in the world to have accomplish the feat at the time.

Cruz Azul relocated to Mexico City in 1971, where they played at the legendary Estadio Azteca through 1996. For 22 seasons they then played at Estadio Azul, but they moved back to the Azteca in 2018. They share Estadio Azteca, which is the largest stadium in Latin America and the eighth-largest football stadium in the world, with rivals Club América.

In terms of trophies, Cruz Azul is one of the more successful clubs in Mexico. Their nine Primera División/Liga MX titles put them behind only Toluca (10) , Chivas (12) and América (13). The can boast six CONCACAF Champions Cup/League titles, second only to América as well. They also became the first CONCACAF team to reach the final of Copa Libertadores, where they lost to Boca Juniors in 2001.

As you might guess from their success and shared stadium, Cruz Azul’s main rivalry is with Club América. The Mexico City derby is known as the Clásico Joven.

As a successful club, Cruz Azul has attracted top Mexican and Latin American players over the years. Carlos Hermosillo, Horacio Salgado, Francisco Palencia, Christian Giménez, Óscar Pérez and Pablo Aguilar are just a few of the high-ranking players in the Cruz Azul history books.

Cruz Azul feature news and stories

Cruz Azul Kits

