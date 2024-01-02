Don’t miss a Sky Blues match with our Coventry City TV schedule, featuring each game shown in the USA.

The Sky Blues are past FA Cup champions, and for a long stretch were staples in the First Division. But in the 21st century the club has struggled in the lower divisions.

Coventry City TV Schedule

Coventry City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, January 06 10:00 AM ET Coventry City vs. Oxford United ( English FA Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, January 13 07:30 AM ET Coventry City vs. Leicester City ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1883

Stadium: Coventry Building Society Arena

Manager: Mark Robins

Best English top-flight finish: 6th (1970)

FA Cup: Winners (1987)

Lower titles: Second Division (1967), Third Division (1936, 1964, 2020), EFL Trophy (2017)

Where Can I Watch the Coventry City Match?

EFL Championship matches stream live on ESPN+ in the USA, with several matches shown each week. You’ll also find the FA Cup and League Cup on ESPN+.

Coventry uses the EFL’s iFollow service, which streams games that aren’t part of international broadcast agreements (the ESPN+ games in the US). Fans outside the UK can purchase monthly, annual, or single-game passes.

Watch Coventry City on ESPN+:

Should Coventry make it back to the EPL, USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo all show games on TV through 2028. Peacock streams the balance of matches each week.

Coventry City History

Coventry City began life as Singers FC in 1883. They were named for the Singer Cycle Company where the founders worked. They turned professional in 1892, and in 1898 the name changed to Coventry City when fans outside the company began turning up for games.

Highfield Road opened in 1899, and would be their home ground for the next 106 years.

After World War I, Coventry applied to join the Football League, and were placed in the Second Division.

However, on-field and financial struggles in the 1920s made things difficult for Coventry in this new era. The stadium was damaged during the blitz in World War II, and for a time all football was stopped in the city. It wasn’t until a few decades later that fortunes began to change for the club.

In 1961, Jimmy Hill came on as manager, and sky blue kits (and the club nickname) were adopted for the first time. Promotions in 1964 and 1967 lifted the club to the First Division for the very first time. In 1970 they finished in 6th place, which to this day is their highest league placement ever.

But the 1967-68 season marked the start of 34 consecutive years in the top flight, which included being one of the teams in the debut of the Premier League in 1992. During this era, they played in Europe for the first time, and won the FA Cup in 1987.

2005 saw the opening of the Coventry Arena stadium. However, a new venue has not been the boon it usually is for most clubs. Conflicts over the lease have forced the club to move out of the stadium on two separate occasions, in 2013-14 and from 2019-2021.

Don’t miss a Coventry City Game

Photo: Imago