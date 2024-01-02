Our Rotherham United TV schedule has each game shown in the US, so Millers fans never miss a match.

The result of a merger between two existing clubs in the 1920s, Rotherham United have never played higher than the English second tier.

Rotherham United TV Schedule

Rotherham United on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, January 06 10:00 AM ET Fulham vs. Rotherham United ( English FA Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1925

Stadium: New York Stadium

Manager: Leam Richardson

Best English top-flight finish: N/A

FA Cup: 5th Round(1953, 1968)

Lower titles: Third Division (1951, 1981), Fourth Division (1989), EFL Trophy (1996, 2022)

Where Can I Watch the Rotherham United Match?

You can watch select EFL Championship games each week live on ESPN+. You’ll also find FA Cup and League Cup games exclusively on the ESPN+ platform.

Rotherham streams games for international viewers via the EFL’s iFollow service (games on ESPN+ are not available). Single-game, monthly, and annual passes are options.

Watch Rotherham United on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Should Rotherham make it to the EPL for the first time, games air on USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo through 2028. Peacock meanwhile has non-TV games each week.

Rotherham United History

The Millers came about through a merger between Rotherham County and Rotherham Town in 1925. Originally clad in yellow and black, the club adopted the more familiar red and white colors in 1930.

It’s not been a glamourous history for Rotherham United, as their highest ever league finish was in 1955 – third in the Second Division.

In fact, for their entire history, they’ve played in either the second, third, or fourth tier. The club’s closest brush with major glory came in 1961, when they were runners-up in the very first edition of the League Cup. The Millers took the first leg at home 2-0, but lost the second to Aston Villa away 3-0.

The “Millers” nickname comes from the area’s history of flour milling, and the team badge features a windmill.

In recent times, Rotherham have won promotion in 2013, 2020, and 2022 – the latter a year in which they also won the EFL Trophy.

The club moved into the New York Stadium in 2012, after spending 1925-2008 at the Millmoor Ground, and 2008-2012 at Don Valley Stadium in Sheffield.

Don’t miss a Rotherham United Game

Photo: Imago