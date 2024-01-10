Manchester United is beginning plans on a return tour in the United States later this summer. The Red Devils previously played four preseason friendlies Stateside ahead of the current campaign. These matchups happened within eight days in late July. If current plans materialize, 2024 will be United’s 10th summer tour of the United States.

Nothing is complete just yet. The Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils are likely to play a friendly in Southern California this summer. The Premier League side previously announced a partnership with San Diego-based company Qualcomm back in September.

The technology cooperation currently develops and markets Snapdragon products. As a result of the partnership, the Snapdragon logo will be on the United jerseys at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign.

Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego also hosted last summer’s matchup between the Red Devils and Wrexham. While the previous fixture featured a youthful United team, it is expected that the club will field a more experienced side this coming summer.

Manchester United players had issues with previous summer tour

United’s 2023 summer U.S. tour has been a point of contention with the club’s players. It was revealed in November that certain first-team stars blamed the heavy preseason schedule on the team’s slow start. The Red Devils have lost more matches than they have won so far this season.

Manager Erik ten Hag has seen his team embarrassingly finish bottom of their Champions League group. Newcastle emphatically knocked out United from the Carabao Cup. However, perhaps more importantly, the Red Devils currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

The aforementioned report claims that the eight preseason friendlies last summer exhausted United’s players. The final two fixtures also came in back-to-back days in early August. United then opened their Premier League campaign just a week later. Although it is not surprising that the club will return to the U.S., the players will be hoping for a thinner schedule this summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool also planning US trip

United will not be the only big Premier League side to travel across the pond come June. Arsenal and Liverpool are also currently plotting a series of preseason games in the States. Although the Gunners have yet to announce exact dates and opponents, it is likely that they will also play in California.

American businessman Stan Kroenke owns the north London outfit. The billionaire also owns the Los Angeles Rams and their stadium. The Gunners previously faced, and beat, Barcelona at the arena last summer. Arsenal has made a habit of traveling to the States in recent years. They have played games in the U.S. in 2014, 2016, 2019, and each of the last two years.

Liverpool, however, look set to possibly return Stateside for the first time in five years. The Reds are still ironing out their preseason plans, but a high-ranking club executive has hinted at a trip across the Atlantic.

Team CEO Billy Hogan admitted that they are seriously considering playing in the U.S. during a recent interview with The Athletic. “It’s not set yet, but it’s definitely on the table,” Hogan said of potentially playing summer games in the States.

