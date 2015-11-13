If you’re looking for soccer on TV or streaming, we have the most comprehensive and up-to-date listings of where to find your favorite soccer teams.
I am interested in shedule for Premiere League
Here you go: http://worldsoccertalk.com/premier-league-tv-schedule/
chirstopher,may i ask you….in the europa league matches.are the fox commentators actually there or are they in a studio in the states like telemundo does with its premier league matches?thanks
Hi Daniel, all of the commentators for FOX’s Europa League coverage are calling the game off TV monitors in Los Angeles.
I’d love to see the schedule for women’s soccer
Hi Christopher would you know if there is any way to tune into the radio broadcast of Sky Sports Saturday. It was working last season but I can not find it anymore.
Not that I’m aware of, sorry!
Have you tried this one to see if it works? http://skysportsnews.radio.net/
Hello Christopher. I’m a die-hard Sunderland supporter living in Salt Lake City, UT, USA. If by chance they end up getting relegated, I would need to find a way to watch them in the Championship. Do you know if the fuboTV service will air all Championship matches, or do they select certain matches to show each week
Hi Jason, hopefully Sunderland won’t get relegated but if they do, some of Sunderland’s matches will be on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect via fuboTV. During an average week, beIN SPORTS broadcasts 2 to 3 Championship games per weekend — 4 if you’re lucky. So you won’t be able to watch all of their games, but hopefully they’ll be on every few weeks.
This could change next season (fewer or more games — who knows), but if things stay the same, the above is what it’s like now.
Here’s the Championship TV schedule page which you’ll want to bookmark if they go down (hopefully you won’t have to): http://www.worldsoccertalk.com/championship-tv-schedule
Hi.will the Barnsley v Millwall divisions one final be broadcast on Sunday
Hi Mark, the game won’t be shown legally on US TV or streaming as of press time. If something changes, I’ll update this comment.
Your best bet may be to listen to a radio broadcast of the game. And if it’s blocked, you can unblock it via a VPN free trial (more info at http://www.worldsoccertalk.com/vpn-soccer).
Hi Mark, good news. Barnsley against Millwall will be shown live on beIN SPORTS Connect on Sunday at 10am ET. If you don’t have access to beIN SPORTS Connect, you can watch it via fuboTV with a free trial. More info here: http://worldsoccertalk.com/2016/04/11/fubotv-adds-bein-sports-connect-to-its-portfolio-of-soccer-streaming-offerings/
Any tv coverage of AFC Wimbledon today, May 30? Thanks
Nothing legally, sorry Tom. It’s on Sky Sports 1 in the UK.
any streams,available to watch in Canada, of soccer aid today June 5?
Any idea if Mourinho’s first game on Saturday at Wigan will be live on tv / streamable in the USA?
Right now, the only place it’s being televised is on MUTV, but that channel isn’t available in the States. If I hear anything about it, I’ll add it to the Premier League TV Schedule at http://www.worldsoccertalk.com/premier-league-tv-schedule page.
Do you know what happened to match of the day or the premier league review show in the US?
Checked my listings, no results show up for match of the day…Is there a new extended highlights program on NBC sports?
The Olympics is getting in the way. Once the Olympics end on Sunday, we believe everything will return to normal.
Purdman, I got the same shock a moment ago when I realized I wasn’t gonna get the Chelsea vs West Ham game today as they’re showing Olympics instead. CH – thanks for shedding light on this.
Another downside to Sling is that it seems you can’t time-shift the matches, they don’t store the games and you can’t “record” them. Wow. So on Pacific time you either get up at 4am for the first match or you’re screwed. The also had Prem club preview shows in the middle of the night — again no way to time-shift, so missed them. Also, as you said, I really hope they have a MOTD or a highlights program.
I’m sticking with Sling but it’s a makeshift answer the way it currently is. Good aspects: great picture quality, minimal buffering/blank-out, easy to fire up the program/app on my Mac.
But for us long-time cable cutters we’re still not being catered to at a suitably professional level, even tho’ the cat is out of the bag so they are ultimately hurting themselves the most [just like the recording industry pretty much went the way of the Dodo because of short term greed and lack of dynamism and vision].
It is wonderful to find a large collection of upcoming soccer broadcasts. I would appreciate seeing a similar listing of the upcoming CONACAF hex games. All I found were from last round.
Will the Copa Centroamericana be televised anywhere in the US?
Yes, the games will be shown on Univision Deportes and fuboTV.