If you’re looking for soccer on TV or streaming, we have the most comprehensive and up-to-date listings of where to find your favorite soccer teams.

Don’t waste your time surfing the Internet in search of when and where to find soccer games. Leave the hard work to our team, who are updating the TV schedules on a weekly, and sometimes daily, basis.

Plus we bring you the latest news, reviews and deals that can help bring the best soccer games into your living room via TV and/or online.

Browse through these soccer TV/streaming listings to find your game:

 

Bundesliga TV schedule

Championship TV schedule

Champions League TV schedule

Eredivisie TV schedule

Europa League TV schedule

La Liga TV schedule

Liga MX TV schedule

Ligue Un TV schedule

MLS TV schedule

NASL TV schedule

Olympics soccer TV schedule

Premier League TV schedule

Primeira Liga TV schedule

Scottish Premiership TV schedule

Serie A TV schedule

World Cup qualifiers TV schedule

 