Soccer TV schedule (US only)
Friday, February 3
2:30 pm ET
Hamburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)FS2, FOX Soccer 2GO, Sling World Sports, DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Metz vs. Marseille (Ligue 1)beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Wigan vs. Sheff Wednesday (Championship)beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
3:30 pm ET
Pacos de Ferreira vs. Vitória Guimarães (Primeira Liga)fuboTV (free trial)
7:00 pm ET
USMNT vs. Jamaica (friendly)FS1, FOX Soccer 2GO, UniMas, Univision Deportes, fuboTV, Sling Blue (free trial)
10:00 pm ET
Veracruz vs. Chiapas (Liga MX)Azteca America, Sling Latino (free trial)
Saturday, February 4
7:00 am ET
Malaga vs. Espanyol (La Liga)beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
7:15 am ET
Motherwell vs. Hearts (Scottish Premiership)FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
7:30 am ET
Chelsea vs. Arsenal (Premier League)NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
9:30 am ET
Bayern Munich vs. Schalke (Bundesliga)FS1, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW (free trial), FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
10:00 am ET
Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland (Premier League)CNBC, NBC Sports App, Sling Blue (with World News Extra), DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
10:00 am ET
Everton vs. Bournemouth (Premier League)Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App
10:00 am ET
Hull vs. Liverpool (Premier League)NBCSN, NBC Sports App, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
10:00 am ET
Southampton vs. West Ham (Premier League)Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App
10:00 am ET
Watford vs. Burnley (Premier League)Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App
10:00 am ET
West Brom vs. Stoke (Premier League)Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App
10:15 am ET
Barcelona vs. Athletic (La Liga)beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
11:00 am ET
Monaco vs. Nice (Ligue 1)beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
12:30 pm ET
Spurs vs. Middlesbrough (Premier League)NBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, Sling Blue (in select cities)
Latest News
February 1, 2017
Most-watched MLS teams on US TV during the 2016 season
February 3, 2017
Rejuvenated Cameroon, Egypt set for Africa Cup of Nations final
February 3, 2017
Five Cameroon v Egypt facts
February 3, 2017
Inter Milan sinner Icardi to impress Argentina coach
February 3, 2017
Frustrated Mourinho wants Manchester United goal rush
February 3, 2017
Guardiola says Swansea can’t be taken lightly
February 3, 2017
New recruit Payet unable to save Marseille
February 3, 2017
EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 24
February 3, 2017
Where to find Porto vs. Sporting CP on US TV and streaming
February 3, 2017
Where to find Chelsea vs. Arsenal on US TV and streaming
February 3, 2017
Ambitious La Liga fires warning to Premier League
February 3, 2017
Schweinsteiger added to Manchester United Europa squad
February 3, 2017
Stoke confirm Berahino served ban, in wake of drug report
February 3, 2017
English FA faces ‘no confidence’ vote
February 3, 2017
Dortmund coach feels pressure against flu-hit Leipzig
February 3, 2017