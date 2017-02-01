Soccer TV schedule (US only)

Wednesday, February 1

2:00 pm ET
Burkina Faso vs. Egypt (Africa Cup of Nations)
beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Hearts vs. Rangers (Scottish Premiership)
FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer 2GO
2:45 pm ET
Roma vs. Cesena (Coppa Italia)
GolTV, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
West Ham vs. Man City (Premier League)
Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App
3:00 pm ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona (Copa del Rey)
beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
3:00 pm ET
Man United vs. Hull (Premier League)
NBCSN, NBC Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
3:00 pm ET
Stoke vs. Everton (Premier League)
Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App

