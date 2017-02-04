Soccer TV schedule (US only)
Sunday, February 5
6:00 am ET
Sevilla vs. Villarreal (La Liga)beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
6:30 am ET
Milan vs. Sampdoria (Serie A)beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
8:30 am ET
Man City vs. Swansea (Premier League)NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (free trial)
11:00 am ET
Leicester vs. Man United (Premier League)NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (free trial)
2:00 pm ET
Egypt vs. Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations final)beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Juventus vs. Inter Milan (Serie A)beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
Monday, February 6
2:00 pm ET
Maritimo vs. Moreirense (Primeira Liga)fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Granada vs. Las Palmas (La Liga)beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
4:00 pm ET
Sporting Braga vs. Estoril (Primeira Liga)fuboTV (free trial)
4:00 pm ET
Feirense vs. Rio Ave (Primeira Liga)fuboTV (free trial)
