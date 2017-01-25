Soccer TV schedule (US only)

Thursday, January 26

3:50 am ET
Melbourne Victory vs. Sydney FC (A-League)
ESPN3, Sling Orange (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Hull vs. Manchester United (League Cup semifinal)
beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Vitesse vs. Feyenoord (KNVB Cup)
beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
3:15 pm ET
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey)
beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
3:45 pm ET
Moreirense vs. Benfica (Taca da Liga semifinal)
GolTV, fuboTV (free trial)

