Soccer TV schedule (US only)
Sunday, January 29
6:00 am ET
Real Betis vs. Barcelona (La Liga)beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
7:00 am ET
Millwall vs. Watford (FA Cup)FS1, FOX Soccer 2GO, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
8:00 am ET
Celtic vs. Hearts (Scottish Premiership)FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer 2GO
9:00 am ET
Nice vs. Guingamp (Ligue 1)beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
9:00 am ET
Sampdoria vs. Roma (Serie A)beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
9:00 am ET
Sassuolo vs. Juventus (Serie A)beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
9:00 am ET
Sutton United vs. Leeds (FA Cup)FS1, FOX Soccer 2GO, fuboTV, DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
9:30 am ET
Freiburg vs. Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer 2GO
10:15 am ET
Espanyol vs. Sevilla (La Liga)beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
11:00 am ET
DR Congo vs. Ghana (Africa Cup of Nations)beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
11:00 am ET
Man United vs. Wigan (FA Cup)FS1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
11:30 am ET
Mainz vs. Dortmund (Bundesliga)FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer 2GO
1:00 pm ET
Pumas vs. Necaxa (Liga MX)Univision, Univision Deportes, fuboTV (free trial)
2:00 pm ET
Egypt vs. Morocco (Africa Cup of Nations)beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Napoli vs. Palermo (Serie A)beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad (La Liga)beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
3:00 pm ET
PSG vs. Monaco (Ligue 1)beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
3:45 pm ET
Sporting Braga vs. Moreirense (Taca da Liga final)GolTV, fuboTV (free trial)
4:00 pm ET
USA vs. Serbia (friendly)ESPN2, Univision Deportes, fuboTV, Sling Orange (free trial)
6:00 pm ET
Chiapas vs. Tigres (Liga MX)Galavision, ESPN Deportes, Sling Orange, fuboTV (free trial)
7:00 pm ET
Santos Laguna vs. Puebla (Liga MX)Univision Deportes, fuboTV (free trial)
