Upcoming Matches (US only)
January 9, 2017
2:45 pm ET
Cambridge vs. Leeds (FA Cup)FS2, Sling World Sports, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Osasuna vs. Valencia (La Liga)beIN SPORTS, fuboTV (free trial)
3:00 pm ET
Moreirense vs. Belenenses (Primeira Liga)fuboTV (free trial)
January 10, 2017
2:45 pm ET
Man United vs. Hull (League Cup semifinal)beIN SPORTS, YipTV, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
