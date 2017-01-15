Soccer TV schedule (US only)

Monday, January 16

11:00 am ET
Ivory Coast vs. Togo (Africa Cup of Nations)
beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
2:00 pm ET
DR Congo vs. Morocco (Africa Cup of Nations)
beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Malaga vs. Real Sociedad (La Liga)
beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Torino vs. AC Milan (Serie A)
beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
3:00 pm ET
Sporting Braga vs. Tondela (Primeira Liga)
fuboTV (free trial)

Tuesday, January 17

11:00 am ET
Ghana vs. Uganda (Africa Cup of Nations)
beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
2:00 pm ET
Mali vs. Egypt (Africa Cup of Nations)
beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
3:00 pm ET
Inter Milan vs. Bologna (Coppa Italia)
GolTV, fuboTV (free trial)
3:05 pm ET
Lincoln City vs. Ipswich (FA Cup)
FS2, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now, Sling Blue (free trial)
4:00 pm ET
El Salvador vs. Belize (Copa Centroamericano)
Univision Deportes, fuboTV (free trial)
6:30 pm ET
Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua (Copa Centroamericano)
Univision Deportes, fuboTV (free trial)
9:00 pm ET
Panama vs. Honduras (Copa Centroamericano)
Univision Deportes, fuboTV (free trial)

