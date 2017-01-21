Soccer TV schedule (US only)

Saturday, January 21

2:00 pm ET
Egypt vs. Ghana (Africa Cup of Nations)
beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Milan vs. Napoli (Serie A)
beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Villarreal vs. Valencia (La Liga)
beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
8:00 pm ET
Tigres vs. America (Liga MX)
Univision, Univision Deportes, fuboTV (free trial)
10:05 pm ET
Chivas vs. Tijuana (Liga MX)
Univision, Univision Deportes, fuboTV (free trial)

Sunday, January 22

6:00 am ET
Osasuna vs. Sevilla (La Liga)
beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
6:30 am ET
Juventus vs. Lazio (Serie A)
beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
7:00 am ET
Southampton vs. Leicester (Premier League)
NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (free trial)
9:00 am ET
Palermo vs. Inter Milan (Serie A)
beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
9:15 am ET
Arsenal vs. Burnley (Premier League)
NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (free trial)
9:30 am ET
Leverkusen vs. Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)
FS1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (free trial)
10:15 am ET
Athletic vs. Atletico Madrid (La Liga)
beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, fuboTV (free trial)
11:00 am ET
Benfica vs. Tondela (Primeira Liga)
fuboTV (free trial)
11:30 am ET
Chelsea vs. Hull (Premier League)
NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (free trial)

