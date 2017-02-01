Soccer TV schedule (US only)
Wednesday, February 1
2:00 pm ET
Burkina Faso vs. Egypt (Africa Cup of Nations)beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Hearts vs. Rangers (Scottish Premiership)FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer 2GO
2:45 pm ET
Roma vs. Cesena (Coppa Italia)GolTV, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
West Ham vs. Man City (Premier League)Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App
3:00 pm ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona (Copa del Rey)beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
3:00 pm ET
Man United vs. Hull (Premier League)NBCSN, NBC Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
3:00 pm ET
Stoke vs. Everton (Premier League)Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App
Latest News
February 1, 2017
Guardiola axes City keeper Bravo
February 1, 2017
49ers stadium to host CONCACAF Gold Cup final
February 1, 2017
Leipzig flu victim Werner set to miss Dortmund clash
February 1, 2017
Elton John leads tributes at funeral of former England football manager Graham Taylor
February 1, 2017
Betis recall Zozulia after ‘neo-Nazi’ protest
February 1, 2017
Two new “It’s Called Football” episodes to premiere today on NBCSN from F2 Freestylers
February 1, 2017
Premier League hits season-record ‘£1.4 bn transfer spend’
February 1, 2017
Liverpool’s Firmino banned and fined £20,000 for drink-driving
February 1, 2017
Drogba repels bullet-proof Corinthians offer
February 1, 2017
Ranking Arsenal’s top 5 youth prospects to become stars
February 1, 2017
AC Milan lose Bonaventura for season
February 1, 2017
Chelsea’s Ivanovic joins Russia’s Zenit
February 1, 2017