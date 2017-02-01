Soccer TV schedule (US only)

Friday, February 3

2:30 pm ET
Hamburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
FS2, FOX Soccer 2GO, Sling World Sports, DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Metz vs. Marseille (Ligue 1)
beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
2:45 pm ET
Wigan vs. Sheff Wednesday (Championship)
beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
3:30 pm ET
Pacos de Ferreira vs. Vitória Guimarães (Primeira Liga)
fuboTV (free trial)
7:00 pm ET
USMNT vs. Jamaica (friendly)
FS1, FOX Soccer 2GO, UniMas, Univision Deportes, fuboTV, Sling Blue (free trial)
10:00 pm ET
Veracruz vs. Chiapas (Liga MX)
Azteca America, Sling Latino (free trial)

Saturday, February 4

7:00 am ET
Malaga vs. Espanyol (La Liga)
beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
7:15 am ET
Motherwell vs. Hearts (Scottish Premiership)
FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
7:30 am ET
Chelsea vs. Arsenal (Premier League)
NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
9:30 am ET
Bayern Munich vs. Schalke (Bundesliga)
FS1, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW (free trial), FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
10:00 am ET
Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland (Premier League)
CNBC, NBC Sports App, Sling Blue (with World News Extra), DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
10:00 am ET
Everton vs. Bournemouth (Premier League)
Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App
10:00 am ET
Hull vs. Liverpool (Premier League)
NBCSN, NBC Sports App, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
10:00 am ET
Southampton vs. West Ham (Premier League)
Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App
10:00 am ET
Watford vs. Burnley (Premier League)
Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App
10:00 am ET
West Brom vs. Stoke (Premier League)
Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App
10:15 am ET
Barcelona vs. Athletic (La Liga)
beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, Sling World Sports (free trial)
11:00 am ET
Monaco vs. Nice (Ligue 1)
beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV (free trial)
12:30 pm ET
Spurs vs. Middlesbrough (Premier League)
NBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App, Sling Blue (in select cities)

