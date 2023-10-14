Columbia University has teamed up with the Italian Serie A to offer students a unique opportunity. The Ivy League institute will allow students in their Sports Management graduate program to work directly with league officials. This can include internships, consulting projects, and other various events.

“We are elated to expand even deeper into the world of global football with this comprehensive, new arrangement with the nascent Serie A US office,” stated Columbia University’s director of Sports Management program, Scott Rosner.

“This program will give our students, faculty, and staff the ability to learn and engage directly with Serie A’s leadership team on a host of projects as it grows its footprint in the United States.”

The move is the latest collaboration between the university and top soccer clubs/leagues. Along with the Serie A, Columbia’s Sports Management program also has partnerships with LaLiga, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

Popularity of the Italian league is growing steadily in the United States

Serie A officials have been working on expanding the league’s global reach for some time now. This obviously includes here in the United States. The league even previously opened up an office Stateside just last year. American interest in Serie A is also growing thanks to ownership changes with the clubs. Nearly half of the 20 Italian top flight teams currently have American investors as owners.

Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Serie A, is banking that the new partnership with Columbia will continue this incline in intrigue. “The partnership between Serie A and Columbia University’s Sports Management Graduate Program represents a significant step for Serie A in enhancing its presence in the United States,” proclaimed Luigi De Siervo.

“Providing students with the opportunity to participate in such a high-level educational program in the sports industry is a source of great pride and aligns with Serie A’s global brand development strategy.”

CBS Sports looking to extend broadcasting deal with Serie A

CBS Sports is also doing their fair share to help grow Serie A here in the States as well. The American network previously purchased exclusive broadcasting rights to the league and Coppa Italia for around $75 million per year. This deal, however, is set to expire at the end of the current campaign. Nevertheless, CBS Sports is reportedly in talks with the Italian top flight to extend their deal.

Photo credit: IMAGO / IPA Sport