CBS Sports are in talks to renew their US media rights to Serie A, an executive has revealed to World Soccer Talk.

Serie A’s current media rights deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season. While the league is struggling to sell domestic rights in Europe, league executives in Italy are hoping for an increase in the value of Serie A rights overseas. Since acquiring the rights in 2021, CBS Sports are paying a reported $75.8 million per year to show matches from Serie A and Coppa Italia.

CBS is interested in renewing Serie A rights

CBS Sports have done a spectacular job at raising the profile of the Italian league in the United States. So, their interest in renewing their deal doesn’t come as a surprise.

“We’re focusing in on covering Serie A this season, and we’re having conversations [about renewing the deal],” said Jeff Gertula, Executive Vice President, Digital, CBS Sports and CBS News and Stations. “We are thrilled with the storylines in Serie A, obviously Christian Pulisic and the success of Serie A in the [UEFA] tournaments last year. So, we’ve got a lot of momentum with that property.”

Whether CBS Sports can retain the rights or not is the big question. Apple hasn’t been mentioned thus far in conversations about Serie A, but the tech giant is certainly focused on expanding its sports presence for its Apple TV+ streaming service. Rights to major soccer leagues don’t become available for bidding very often, especially as leagues have been signing longer rights deals with broadcasters, so this is an opportune time for Apple to have the conversation.

Serie A has benefitted from CBS’ coverage

No doubt, CBS Sports have put an enormous amount of effort into broadcasting Serie A across television and streaming. From its studio show Calcio e Cappuccino to commentating games on-site in Italy, the level of coverage is unmatched. At the same time, the quality of soccer on the pitch from Italy has improved, as well as the production of games.

All of this comes together into a perfect storm for Serie A and CBS Sports. Yes, money is important, but sometimes the reach and accessibility of the league across many different platforms is just as important, if not the most vital. Hopefully Serie A takes this into account, and makes the best decision for Italian soccer fans in the United States.

Expectations are that Serie A announces the winner of the rights deal between now and the end of 2023.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Photo: IMAGO / Emmefoto