In the past decade, leagues such as La Liga and Premier League have staggered kickoff times so that games are scheduled throughout a weekend from Friday through Monday. With MLS Season Pass, Major League Soccer has done the opposite. They’ve scheduled almost all the games across the same evening, making Saturday night appointment viewing. By doing so, MLS Season Pass has made the league more fun to watch, in our opinion.

By doing so, it works better for one major reason. Theyre not clashing as much with other sports. There are no MLS games at the same time as NFL games or the Premier League. If they’re competing with anyone, it’s Liga MX. But with Liga MX in partnership with MLS during the Leagues Cup, are they really competing? The season seems like a precursor for this summer’s Leagues Cup between Liga MX and MLS teams.

MLS Season Pass is more fun to watch due to MLS 360

MLS’ masterstroke in making the league more fun to watch is creating the MLS 360 whip around show. It’s easily digestible even after watching a morning full of European soccer.

Major League Soccer may not be the best league in the world to watch. But MLS 360 makes it a fun night especially if you’re a neutral, or if you want to just sit back and have an enjoyable, entertaining Saturday night.

The MLS 360 whip-around show is hosted by Liam McHugh and Kaylyn Kyle. Analysts on the show are Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan.

Another reason why MLS is appointment viewing on Saturday nights is MLS 360. It really shows how passionate the fans are across the country, as well as how empty the New England Revolution stadium looks, just as one example.

MLS Season Pass features every MLS and Leagues Cup game for the next 10 years. The streaming service has no blackouts, and includes plenty of shoulder programming too.

MLS Season Pass is priced at $14.99 per month or $99 per year. Apple TV+ subscribers can get it for $12.99/month or $79/month. Find out more details about MLS Season Pass on Apple’s website.