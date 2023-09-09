The two clubs have been playing each other for decades, but Liverpool vs Man City has only recently emerged as a major fixture in the English game. Here’s how to watch.

Where to find Liverpool vs Man City

Depending on the competition, Liverpool versus Manchester City can be found in a few different places.

For the twice-annual Premier League clashes, those games are on NBC platforms. That’s the Peacock streaming service, USA Network and the main NBC channel. In Spanish-language, games air on Telemundo and Universo. Liverpool-City, as a marquee game, would almost certainly be highlighted on TV and not always exclusive to streaming on Peacock.

Fubo has all the channels that air the Premier League, so it’s a good bet to see Liverpool-City EPL games.

Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City on US TV

While NBC holds the rights to the Premier League, there are other competitions that could see the two sides meet up.

If Liverpool and City get drawn together in the FA Cup or League Cup, those games will be shown on ESPN+. Most English FA Cup matches are streamed exclusively on ESPN+. However, later-round games such as the final may also be shown on the main ESPN/ESPN2 cable networks.

If a UEFA Champions League or Europa League matchup is in the cards, look to CBS/Paramount+. Every game is live on Paramount+, with select games simulcast on CBS affiliate channels. Univision/TUDN have UEFA games in Spanish.

Fubo (with access to Premier League games) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial.

Peacock does hold Premier League rights, however most big matches like Man City vs Liverpool are very likely to be featured on traditional TV. Usually, those games are not available on Peacock. The exception to this is Saturday’s 12:30 PM ET games on NBC – those are often simulcast on Peacock as well as TV.

ESPN+, for FA Cup and League Cup games, is $9.99/month, or $99.99 annually. The Disney Bundle is also available, which pairs ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu, adding a ton more content for $13.99/month.

History of the Liverpool vs Man City rivalry

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester goes beyond soccer. It dates back to the Industrial Revolution era when manufacturing and shipping were massive industries in both cities.

However, this did not necessarily translate to Liverpool vs. Manchester City games. The Reds’ more traditional Mancunian rivals have historically been Manchester United. And Liverpool had far more success in terms of trophies, both domestically and internationally, than City.

But the 2008 takeover of City by Abu Dhabi United Group shook up the status quo in the English game. Since then, City have been more dominant on the field than Liverpool, heightening the importance of matchups between the two.

In 2014, City edged out Liverpool for the EPL title by just two points on the final day of the season. They’d meet in the League Cup Final in 2016 (City won on penalties), and in the 2018 Champions League, Liverpool trounced City 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals. Twice more City won the EPL title, with Liverpool finishing in second, on the final day of the season – in 2019 and 2022.

Thanks to the modern business of the global game, the Liverpool-City rivalry extends to, of all places, Major League Baseball. City Football Group co-owns MLS’s New York City FC with the New York Yankees (who also host the club at Yankee Stadium). Meanwhile, Fenway Sports Group owns both Liverpool FC and the Yankee’s biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox.

For more info about each club, as well as upcoming schedules and TV listings, check out our Man City and Liverpool club pages.

