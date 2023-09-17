Chelsea failed to score for the second game running as Bournemouth held them to a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side could consider themselves unlucky as they struck the crossbar twice before the hosts threatened to steal three points late on.

The London side have managed to score only 5 goals this season, their fewest since the start of the 1995-96 campaign. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are undefeated in three of their last four home games against the Blues.

Nicolas Jackson hit the near post with a low shot from the edge of the box after a fast Chelsea start before Robert Sanchez kept the hosts at bay with a fine save just minutes later.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Connor Gallagher then brought out smart saves from Neto in Bournemouth’s goal as both sides headed into the break, goalless.

Chelsea thought they had the getaway goal at the start of the second half when Levi Colwill finished from Raheem Sterling’s free-kick that struck the woodwork.

However, the goal was ruled out for offside as Colwill was deemed offside while following in from the rebound.

Both sides had decent opportunities to score and break the deadlock but neither could take their opportunities in a frustrating afternoon.

The Cherries were close to stealing three points late on when Sanchez smartly saved Dominic Solanke’s shot.

Both Cole Palmer and Ben Chilwell had decent opportunities late on but neither could convert as both sides had to be content with a point each.

Chelsea will now focus on hosting high-flying Aston Villa next weekend, knowing they must get three points to kickstart their season.

It will not be long before Pochettino faces the pressure and weight of the job, especially after the Blues’ disastrous last campaign. Bournemouth, however, will face another tough assignment at Brighton.

