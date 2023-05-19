This episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast, entitled Can MLS Season Pass for free sell soccer fans on MLS, is presented by Sling.

MLS is betting the farm on MLS Season Pass by offering the streaming service for free. At the same time, MLS is making its MLS 360 whip-around show available in more places for free, too. While that’s all well and good, is it going to benefit Major League Soccer in both the short term and long term when it comes to increasing subscriptions to the Apple TV service, as well as being a player on the national stage?

We dive into this topic and several more related to MLS Season Pass. Many of you shared fantastic feedback in the Listener Mailbag segment too about the issues impacting Major League Soccer’s growth.

In this episode, we also discuss Jose Mourinho’s tactics in the Europa League semi-final with AS Roma, in addition to the news that MLS is expanding to 30 teams beginning in 2025.

MLS Season Pass for free?

Listen to this episode below:

