Chelsea owners are reportedly open to receiving investment from outside parties in an effort to recover financially from their spending binge.

After UK sanctions against Roman Abramovich were lifted last year, Chelsea were sold to Clearlake Capital for $3.2 billion. When new chairman Todd Boehly arrived, he wasted no time establishing his brand on the team’s roster, spending a stunning $759 million on new players.

The first three transfer windows of Boehly’s tenure saw the club recruit a number of high-profile players, including Enzo Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling, and Mykhaylo Mudryk. However, the spending hasn’t been proportional to the on-field success.

After firing Thomas Tuchel in September, the team brought in Frank Lampard as an interim manager for the rest of the season. The Blues, though, never found their footing, and they ended up finishing a dismal 12th in the Premier League, their worst showing in over 30 years.

Clearlake Capital even offer minority ownership stake

Clearlake Capital is reportedly looking to fund as much as $500 million, and is currently exploring investment opportunities, Bloomberg reports. Investment bankers have reportedly been contacted by the Premier League team. The club is offering minority ownership in exchange for a financial injection.

The report adds that the Chelsea board are yet to make a final decision on the optimal investment structure.

It isn’t known how much money the team will be able to obtain. There are also concerns over whether the financing will be a loan or an investment in the company’s stock.

Cash injection to recover from spending spree or to fund new one?

After the conclusion of last season, the team appointed Mauricio Pochettino as manager. He will now be in charge of a major team overhaul this off-season.

This summer, the Blues are again among Europe’s top spenders. Thus, it seems that the club’s ownership is eager to raise further capital. This is to fund a new wave of signings.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images