A behind-closed-doors friendly between the Ireland and Colombia women’s teams was cancelled after just 20 minutes. The friendly was abandoned for being overly physical. Both teams are at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

BBC is reporting that Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan suffered a significant injury in the early stages of the matchup. O’Sullivan’s injury was severe enough for her to go to a local hospital. The midfielder currently plays for North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

“The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland women’s national team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play,” stated the Football Association of Ireland. “The game, held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical. It was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.”

Colombians deny any wrongdoing in pre-Women’s World Cup friendly

Colombian officials also commented on the abandoned match, but rejected claims that their team was too physical.

“[Ireland] preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had already elapsed. Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and FairPlay, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team,” proclaimed the Colombian Football Federation.

O’Sullivan has made over 100 total appearances for the Irish team. The 29-year-old midfielder is also currently a key player for the team. Nevertheless, the injury needs further assessment. The tournament begins for the Irish in less than a week.

Two teams could possibly meet again in World Cup

Ireland will Women’s World Cup debut later this month. The Girls in Green are in Group B of the upcoming tournament. They will first face hosts Australia, before finishing the group stage against Canada and Nigeria.

Colombia will feature in the competition as well. The South Americans are, however, in Group H alongside Germany, Morocco, and South Korea. With both sides taking part in the tournament, a knockout round matchup is possible.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images