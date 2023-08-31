Orange County SC agreed a deal with Feyenoord to send Korede Osundina to the reigning Eredivisie champions. Osundina, a United States U19 international, becomes the fifth Orange County player to be sold to a significant European team.

“I’m beyond thrilled to move to Feyenoord and continue my career in the Netherlands,” Osundina said in a statement. “OCSC gave me the opportunity to play professional soccer and develop me, with a clear path to playing in Europe that I couldn’t have found elsewhere. I’ve enjoyed every moment of my time in Irvine and want to thank everyone for their incredible support.”

Center forward scored four goals during 2023 season

The highly rated striker netted four goals in 20 total appearances for Orange County SC during the current campaign. All of these appearances occurred during USL Championship play. The division is the second-tier league in the United States behind Major League Soccer.

Orange County and Feyenoord previously announced a partnership back in February. The agreement, which is the first of its kind between a USL and a European club, will continue into the future. Osundina’s move to the Dutch side is the first transfer between the teams since the agreement’s announcement.

“Since our partnership with OCSC began, it became clear to me that the club offers a clear pathway to Europe for emerging talents in the USA,” stated Feyenoord exec Mark Ruijl.

“OCSC has a very good technical infrastructure, highly competitive environment, and a long-term vision that develops players like Korede for the next level. With this move, we believe Korede can take the next steps in his career, and we are thrilled to help him with that at Feyenoord.”

Kobi Henry broke league transfer record last season

Osundina, a native of Naperville, Illinois, follows players like Kobi Henry with a massive move to Europe. The center-back previously shattered the USL Championship transfer record when he moved to French side Reims for $700,000. Feyenoord is reportedly paying Orange County around $215,000 for Osundina.

