When the Copa America comes to the United States in the summer of 2024, there are certain favorites. Argentina is the defending champion, and Lionel Messi remains in the fold. That means Argentina has a great chance to win another South American crown. Brazil is always a favorite in any competition it plays in, so the Copa America should be no different. The same goes for Uruguay, which just beat both Argentina and Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying.

With teams from CONCACAF also joining the competition with the United States hosting, there could be some new challenges. Teams from outside South America competing in the tournament are not new. However, no team outside the continent has ever won the tournament. Mexico has come the closest, finishing runner-up twice. It lost to Argentina in the 1993 Final before falling to Colombia in 2001. Both of those came by one goal.

The 2024 Copa America will be the biggest ever. There are a record 16 teams competing. In addition to the 10 from South America, six teams from CONCACAF are playing. Could those shake up the favorites to win the Copa America in 2024? Maybe not each of them. Still, adding more teams always increases parity in knockout-style tournaments like this.

Copa America favorites in 2024

South American teams have the top-four best odds to win the competition. Unsurprisingly, Argentina and Brazil are a class above the rest with Uruguay not far behind. Rounding out the top four is Colombia, which is thriving in World Cup qualifying after a comeback win over Brazil.

There are three teams in a tie for fifth, and that is where the first, and only two, CONCACAF teams in the top 10 best odds come out. Mexico and the United States have the same odds as Chile. Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru round out the top 10 current favorites for the 2024 Copa America.

Argentina (+150) Brazil (+200) Uruguay (+550) Colombia (+1100) Chile (+1400) United States (+1400) Mexico (+1400) Ecuador (+2400) Paraguay (+4900) Peru (+4900)

The teams in the top five have had a stranglehold on the competition since its inception over 100 years ago. For example, the last time Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia or Chile did not win the Copa America was in 1979 when Paraguay defeated Chile. To put that into context, the final that year happened over three legs. Only nine teams competed in the competition, and Paraguay only won on aggregate.

More traveling for the 2024 Copa America

Recently, CONMEBOL unveiled the host venues for the 16 teams participating in the Copa America. While the groups are still unclear, teams in the first pot learned the location of their games. Those nations are Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the United States. The USMNT will play in Arlington, Kansas City and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In total, there will be 14 venues for the 2024 Copa America, which spreads it out across the entire country. The travel could play a role in how the favorites for the tournament go about their games and preparation. Regardless, it should be an exciting tournament that begins June 20.

