Just two days after he was reunited with his father who had been released by kidnappers, Colombia’s Luis Diaz put on a show of bravery, skill, and passion to help Colombia defeat Brazil on an incredibly emotion night.
Played in Barranquilla, it was Brazil who opened the scoring early in the game after Vinicius Jr tore through the defense and passed the ball to Gabriel Martinelli. The Arsenal footballer slotted the ball into the back of the net.
Despite taking the lead, it was all Colombia in the first half as they created so many chances to score but couldn’t put the ball into the back of the net.
Fearing that Colombia’s chances were over, they incredibly were just as good in the second half as they pushed Brazil back.
Ultimately, Colombia got what it deserved after Luis Diaz scored twice in quick succession to achieve an impressive result for Colombia. Two-one was the final score on a night that will not be forgotten for a long time especially if you support Colombia.
Colombia defeats Brazil in World Cup qualifying
Before tonight, Brazil had two wins, a draw, and a loss through its four qualifying games. The October international window was not kind to Brazil. Not only did it draw at home against Venezuela, but Uruguay defeated Brazil in matchday four. In that game, Brazil lost Neymar to a major knee injury. His absence, as well as Brazil missing out on Casemiro, presents an opportunity for Colombia to pick up three points against one of the top teams on the continent.
Colombia is one of the two remaining unbeaten teams. The other is Argentina, which has a perfect four wins from four games. Colombia has one win and three draws. Therefore, despite its lack of a loss, it trails Brazil in the current table in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying. Regardless, it is a better situation than Colombia found itself four years ago. Colombia failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar after reaching the knockout stages in both 2014 and 2018.
This game is exclusively available on Fanatiz for viewers watching in the United States.
PHOTO: IMAGO
FT: Colombia 2-1 Brazil
It's a win for Colombia on an incredibly emotional night as Luis Diaz scores both goals - only a few days after meeting up with his father who had recently been kidnapped.
Colombia deservedly won this one, 2-1.
What a night for Colombia.
Colombia's equalizer, the first from Luis Diaz
91' - 6 minutes of added time
Still plenty of time for Brazil to get an equalizer.
89' - Colombia 2-1 Brazil
Darwin Nunez scores for Uruguay to lead 2-0 against Argentina at La Bombonera.
Hard to believe that both Argentina and Brazil are losing. The two teams face each other on Tuesday night. What a night for the underdogs tonight.
LUIS DIAZ SCORES AGAIN - COLOMBIA 2-1 Brazil
Just minutes later, Lucho Diaz does it again.
"Golazo Colombia, golazo Colombia!"
Diaz celebrates, and his father cries tears of joy. It looks like his father may have fainted from the excitement.
The goal, similar to the first one for Diaz, is a cross from James Rodriguez which finds the head of Luis Diaz, and he heads it into the back of the net with poor marking by Brazil's defense.
LUIS DIAZ SCORES
GOLAZO COLOMBIA
Luis Diaz scores. What a powerful, emotional celebration with video of his father crying in the stands.
The goal was simple enough. Good cross into the box and Luis Diaz heads it in from within the six-yard box.
Colombia 1-1 Brazil. GAME ON!
70' - Colombia with the shot
Who else but Luis Diaz? The shot goes wide, just past the near post.
67' - Colombia 0-1 Brazil
The longer this game goes on, the more it feels like Brazil is going to hold on to the lead. Brazil, despite being outplayed, looks more likely to take their chances.
Just as I write that, Raphinha hits the post with a low-driven shot.
54' - What a save by Vargas
Brazil fires a shot at goal but Colombia's Vargas dives to tip the ball around the post for a corner. So close for Brazil.
52' - Colombia keeps trying to find an opening
Colombia keeps on attacking with speed and tenacity, with a couple of near misses.
The other thing is that Colombia is doing a fantastic job at pressing Brazil whenever they have the ball.
Second half starts
Second half begins right where it left off with Colombia on the attack, winning a corner kick, but Alisson with the save from the cross.
HT: Colombia 0-1 Brazil
Really entertaining first half. Thank you for joining us so far.
Still can't believe that Colombia hasn't scored yet. Will they have enough in the tank for a second half performance like the first 45 minutes?
46' - Game is starting to get physical
Several fouls and late challenges as the players don't hold back.
40' - James with a shot on goal
James Rodriguez takes a shot on goal, but it goes wide.
37' - Fernando Diniz gets a yellow card
Brazil coach Fernando Diniz is furious with the referee after he doesn't call a foul. Diniz then gets a yellow card for his protests.
Meanwhile, I neglected to mention earlier that Joao Pedro was the one who came on for Vini Jr.
30' - Luis Diaz is on fire
Brazil cannot keep up with Luis Diaz. He goes on a ferocious run, and goes one-on-one with Alisson, but the Brazilian goalkeeper saves the shot. Lucho keeps on running to win the ball back.
Just as I wrote that, Brazil had a shot on goal that was close.
Lucho Diaz is the man of the match so far, without a doubt.
27' minute - Vini Jr subbed off
Vinicius Jr has been substituted and has gone into the locker room. It appears to be an injury he picked up. Unclear what it is, but Vini Jr walked off the pitch. Maybe he's saving himself for Tuesday's game against Brazil. The injury didn't look too serious - so maybe he was going off as a precaution.
24' - Brazil is hanging on for dear life
It is ALL COLOMBIA right now. Brazil is hanging on for dear life as they keep on trying to clear the ball out of the box. Colombia keeps on piling on the pressure and chances.
Meanwhile, over at Argentina vs Uruguay, there's more fighting happening on the pitch than soccer.
22' - Colombia knocking on the door
It's all Colombia creating the close chances in front of goal. Again, it's Luis Diaz who knocks the ball into the six-yard box, but no one is there to knock it in at the far post. Colombia is on fire right now.
18' - Luis Diaz comes close
Diaz again breaks through the Brazil defense and fires a shot that's saved by Alisson.
Much better from Colombia.
17' - Colombia with a shot on goal
Luis Diaz snakes his way through the Brazil defense before cutting the ball back to one of his teammates who strikes the ball but Alisson knocks it out for a corner kick.
Promising from Colombia.
GOAL BRAZIL! Colombia 0-1 Brazil
What a goal for Brazil. Vini Jr does all the hard work by plowing through the Colombia defense and passes it to Gabriel Martinelli. The Arsenal footballer pounces on the ball and it goes into the back of the net.
Dream start for Brazil.
Quick start and a chance within 2 minutes
Fast-paced start to the game from both sides. Brazil gets the first chance as Vini Jr gets a header in the box but it sails over the bar.
Luis Diaz looks refreshed and ready for action
Brazil national anthem booed
A hostile reception for the Brazil team as they sing their national anthem, which is met by a chorus of whistles by the Colombian fans.
CONMEBOL World Cup qualification standings
After four games played by both Colombia and Brazil in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, Brazil is ahead with 7 points followed closely behind by Colombia with 6 points. A win or a draw tonight for Colombia will be massive.
Sold-out crowd for big game
It's a sea of yellow at the Estadio Metropolitano in the beautiful city of Barranquilla, Colombia. It's the yellow of Colombia that completely dominates the stadium.
How to watch Colombia vs Brazil live
If you live in the United States, the game is live on Fanatiz. The streaming service has the exclusive rights to this game.
Colombia's starting lineup is in
Starting lineup for Colombia:
Vargas; Muñoz, Davinson, Lucumí, Machado; Castaño, Uribe, Carrascal; James, Borré, Lucho.
Brazil's starting XI
Starting lineup for Brazil:
Alisson, Lodi, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Emerson, Andre, Guimaraes, Martinelli, Raphinha, Vini Jr, Rodrygo
Who's ready for Colombia versus Brazil?
Team lineups coming up shortly for this highly anticipated game between two South American powerhouses. Thanks for joining our live blog.
