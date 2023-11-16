Just two days after he was reunited with his father who had been released by kidnappers, Colombia’s Luis Diaz put on a show of bravery, skill, and passion to help Colombia defeat Brazil on an incredibly emotion night.

Played in Barranquilla, it was Brazil who opened the scoring early in the game after Vinicius Jr tore through the defense and passed the ball to Gabriel Martinelli. The Arsenal footballer slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Despite taking the lead, it was all Colombia in the first half as they created so many chances to score but couldn’t put the ball into the back of the net.

Fearing that Colombia’s chances were over, they incredibly were just as good in the second half as they pushed Brazil back.

Ultimately, Colombia got what it deserved after Luis Diaz scored twice in quick succession to achieve an impressive result for Colombia. Two-one was the final score on a night that will not be forgotten for a long time especially if you support Colombia.

Colombia defeats Brazil in World Cup qualifying

Before tonight, Brazil had two wins, a draw, and a loss through its four qualifying games. The October international window was not kind to Brazil. Not only did it draw at home against Venezuela, but Uruguay defeated Brazil in matchday four. In that game, Brazil lost Neymar to a major knee injury. His absence, as well as Brazil missing out on Casemiro, presents an opportunity for Colombia to pick up three points against one of the top teams on the continent.

Colombia is one of the two remaining unbeaten teams. The other is Argentina, which has a perfect four wins from four games. Colombia has one win and three draws. Therefore, despite its lack of a loss, it trails Brazil in the current table in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying. Regardless, it is a better situation than Colombia found itself four years ago. Colombia failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar after reaching the knockout stages in both 2014 and 2018.

This game is exclusively available on Fanatiz for viewers watching in the United States.

