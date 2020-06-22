If you’re wondering where to watch the FA Cup on US TV, we have the answers you’re looking for.

The FA Cup is the oldest and most popular national club knockout tournament on the planet. Composed of teams all the way down in the 10th level of the English football league pyramid, up to the big boys of the Premier League, the FA Cup is so special because of the potential matchups. Whether watching two massive clubs face-off in an early round, or a true David versus Goliath scenario, there are many mouthwatering matches throughout the year in this competition.

Here in the United States, ESPN has the rights to broadcast the FA Cup. A vast majority of these games are featured on ESPN+; although there are sometimes games that will be aired on the regular ESPN channel. ESPN+ is a monthly subscription service (currently $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually) that showcases many sporting events from all over the planet.

Watch the FA Cup on ESPN+:

Along with the FA Cup, ESPN+ also currently provides access to La Liga, Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2, Championship, League One, League Two, League Cup, USL, International Champions Cup, Eredivisie, Belgian Pro League, Sweden’s Allsvenskan, FA Community Shield, as well as the daily soccer news and discussion show ESPN FC and soccer documentaries from 30 for 30 series.

Normally, FA Cup first round matches begin in November with the final occurring in May.

How to watch the FA Cup

As far as devices go, ESPN+ can be streamed on your computer, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4/5, Oculus Go, Samsung Smart TV and XBOX One/Series S and X.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Where to watch the FA Cup on US TV if you don’t have ESPN+?

We recommend listening to BBC Radio 5 Live to hear live FA Cup match commentaries from around England and Wales. In order to unblock the broadcast so you can hear it in the United States, you’ll need a VPN such as Nord VPN, which we recommend.

If you rather interact with other fans while watching these FA Cup matches, you could always find a local pub in your area. Many club websites provide a list of official pubs in America that show most, if not all, of that team’s matches. Plus, many teams from all over the world have official supporters clubs in the United States that can guide you in the direction of recommended pubs.

Along with providing pub suggestions, some of these club websites stream its team’s games via an audio player on their website. Though unable to provide video access to matches, these club websites (a vast majority of them free) have their own commentators to provide an old-school feel to people unwilling to pay for televised matches.

