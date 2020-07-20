If you’re wondering where to watch Gold Cup on US TV, we have the answers you’re looking for.
Last updated: August 14, 2021
Undoubtedly the U.S. Men’s National Team’s best chance at winning silverware, the CONCACAF Gold Cup is an extremely important competition for the Americans. First played in 1963, then named the CONCACAF Championship, the Gold Cup normally consists of national teams from North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. This, however, does get a bit confusing as other nations from different areas are also occasionally invited to compete in the tournament.
Brazil, Colombia, Peru, South Korea, and South Africa have all featured in the Gold Cup since 2000. Though the teams involved may change a bit over the years, the U.S. generally performs very well in this tournament. In fact, the Yanks have either won or been runners-up in 11 of the last 15 Gold Cup competitions.
Although the U.S. has done extremely well in this tournament, Mexico actually has the most first place finishes in Gold Cup history. However, the US beat Mexico in the 2021 tournament to collect their seventh Gold Cup and narrow the Mexican’s lead.
FOX Sports and Univision both currently have the rights to televise Gold Cup matches here in the States. FOX Sports airs their coverage in English, while Univision takes the Spanish language viewership. Both of these massive channels can be found on plenty of platforms; however FuboTV currently has a plan that carries both FOX Sports 1 and Univision, as well as other channels that carry live soccer, for just $65 per month.
Along with the Gold Cup, FOX Sports also has the television rights in the U.S. to the FIFA World Cup, Women’s World Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, MLS, and certain Liga MX matches.
For Spanish language viewers, Univision also currently airs games from Liga MX, Copa America, as well as the U.S. and Mexico men’s national team matches.
Where to watch Gold Cup on US TV if you don’t have FOX Sports or Univision
If you won’t have access to either FOX Sports or Univision in time for the upcoming Gold Cup tournament, there’s no need to panic. Pubs all across America will be airing live matches of many soccer matches, including the Gold Cup. A pub is one of the best ways to watch live sports, especially a nations tournament like the Gold Cup. Assuming the pandemic is under control by then, getting together with fellow compatriots to cheer on your team is a fantastic way to watch the competition.
