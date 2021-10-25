You’ve come to the right place to figure out how to watch Austrian Bundesliga in U.S. Austria’s top flight is one of many competitive leagues throughout Europe. However, it errs on the more challenging side to watch or stream.

Furthermore, while other major leagues air on linear channels or simple streaming services, this league is different. To watch Austrian Bundesliga in U.S. areas, read below for further information.

Watch Austrian Bundesliga in U.S.

Let’s not confuse the Austrian Bundesliga for the German Bundesliga. Yes, the leagues share the name. However, most people would recognize Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg or RB Leipzig.

The Austrian Bundesliga is not as popular as its German counterpart. Yet, the league offers a healthy amount of close competition throughout the season. Still, in a similar fashion to the German Bundesliga, one team dominates.

Red Bull Salzburg won 12 of the last 15 Austrian Bundesliga titles. Regardless, six different clubs, including Salzburg, picked up championships in the last 20 years.

Currently, there are opportunities for five teams in the league to qualify for European competition. The Europa Conference League opened those doors with its introduction in the 2020/21 season. Austrian teams regularly featuring in European competition include Red Bull Salzburg, Rapid Wien, Austria Wien, LASK, and Sturm Graz.

A number of players throughout Europe’s biggest clubs came through Austria’s top flight. Sadio Mane played for RB Salzburg before moving to England. Marcel Sabitzer represented Salzburg and Rapid Wien before moving to Bayern Munich.

Fans of the USMNT would recognize Brenden Aaronson. The Medford, NJ, native plays for RB Salzburg at club level when he is not representing his nation. He is one of many USMNT players in Europe.

Games on For the Fans

For those interested in how to watch Austrian Bundesliga in U.S., a relatively unknown streaming service provides the solution.

Usually, For the Fans (or FTF) broadcasts a few Austrian Bundesliga games each week. Games are sometimes shown on the FTF channel itself. Or if there’s other programming occupying that channel, games are sometimes streamed instead. FTF’s official website is at ftfnext.com.

If your cable or satellite provider doesn’t offer FTF, it can also be found on fuboTV and Fanatiz.

Recommended viewing option:

Price: $7.99 / month Includes: Argentine league, Brasileirão & beIN SPORTS Free Trial

Due to there only being 12 teams in the Austrian Bundesliga, six games occur each matchday. Therefore, FTF streams roughly half the games per week.

FTF launched in 2017 as an American multi-sport streaming platform. The content on the service includes access to live games, on-demand video, analysis, interviews, and much more. Moreover, broadcasts of games are also available after the day they happen.

The deal between the Austrian Bundesliga and FTF lasts through the 2023/24 season.

FTF is a streaming platform. There, you can find the service’s 24-hour sports content. Even then, FTF also appears on a number of cable and streaming providers. Notably, Roku, Fanatiz and Samsung TV Plus all broadcast the channel in their lineup.

Other content on FTF

Along with Austrian Bundesliga matches, FTF also streams other sports. They include rugby (both professional and college) and Women’s Football Alliance (American football). Plus they offer Pacific League baseball, international basketball and lacrosse. In addition, you can watch archery, billiards and pickleball.

FTF is essentially the online offshoot of the cable/satellite channel Next Level Sports. Next Level Sports can be accessed on fuboTV, Fanatiz, DirecTV, Verizon Fios, Roku, and a host of other providers. However, FTF content is generally streamed via their website or Twitch. Users can also stream content on Android and Apple devices via the company’s free app.

