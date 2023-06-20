If you’re wondering where to watch the Scottish Premiership on US TV, we have the answers you’re looking for.

The Scottish Premiership was created in 2013, the result of a merger between the Scottish Premier League and the Scottish Football League. The twelve-team top tier circuit has traditionally been dominated by the Glasgow “Old Firm” rivals Celtic and Rangers. In the Premiership era, no club outside of these two have won the title. Aberdeen in 1984-85 was the last time neither Celtic or Rangers took top honors in Scotland.

The Scottish Premiership utilizes an interesting schedule mechanic. Each season, every team plays three matches against every other club, for 33 total games. Then, in the second phase, the league is split into the top six and bottom six, with five additional games played vs every other team in a club’s respective group. At the end of the season, the bottom club is relegated and replaced with the Championship winners. Eleventh place goes into a two-leg playoff against the winner of the Championship promotion playoff (2nd-4th place) for the final Scottish Premiership spot.

Watch the Scottish Premiership on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

CBS holds the rights to the Scottish Premiership in the USA, with a selection of matches streaming on Paramount+. The Scottish Championship and Scottish League Cup are also featured on the service. All three competitions are lumped together under the “SPFL” category (for Scottish Professional Football League). This can make figuring out which match is in what competition can be tricky for the uninitiated.

Select games, often including one or both of the powerhouse Old Firm duo, are aired on CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports Network is available on cable and satellite providers, as well as streaming services Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Paramount+ is currently as low as $4.99 per month, with a free trial available.

