Brazil is narrowing its search for the national team’s head coach. The organization previously had plans to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as Brazil’s manager. The Italian coach was linked with the job for months. However, Ancelotti recently committed his future to Real Madrid by signing a new contract with the Spanish side.

Since Ancelotti rejected Brazil, fellow European star coach Jose Mourinho has since been connected to the position. Nevertheless, the current Roma boss recently denied even having contact with Brazilian officials. The Portuguese manager seems content with remaining in Italy for now.

Junior, Luis is currently being linked with Brazil head coach search

With the veteran managers now off of the board, Brazil has to look to other candidates. Reports out of Brazil claim that Dorival Junior and Filipe Luis are both currently being considered by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Junior has massive managerial experience throughout his coaching career. He has previously been at the helm of big clubs such as Santos, Internacional, Flamengo, Palmeiras, and now Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian coach arrived back at Sao Paulo for a second stint with the club in April. Under Junior, the team struggled a bit in Serie A play during the 2023 season. Nevertheless, he did lead Sao Paulo to the Copa do Brasil back in September. The Tricolor edged Flamengo 2-1 in a two-legged final. Junior is currently under contract at Sao Paulo until the end of 2024.

While Junior would bring plenty of experience to the national team, Luis is at the other end of the spectrum. The former Brazil star only recently retired from playing in November. Fans of the sport will remember the full-back for his two spells with Atletico Madrid.

Luis spent eight seasons with the Spanish club in two different four-year deals. The defender also played one season with Chelsea between the two Atleti stints. Luis earned 44 caps with the Brazil national team from 2009 to 2019.

Although he has only just ended his playing career, Luis has already taken courses to become a coach. He even recently earned his A license, which allows him to manage senior professional teams.

Previously ousted CBF president back at the helm

The CBF will start to advance on its coaching search now that Ednaldo Rodrigues is back at the helm. Rodrigues was previously ousted as the nation’s football confederation president in December. However, Brazilian Justice Minister Gilmar Mendes reinstated Rodrigues back to the position earlier this week.

Since returning to the CBF, Rodrigues has laid out upcoming plans for the Brazil national team. “(The first goal is) to register the Brazilian team in the pre-Olympic tournament and resolve the issue of the coach and the definitive technical committee of the main team,” Ednaldo told Veja.

For now, Fernando Diniz will continue to lead the Brazil national team on an interim basis. The coach is currently splitting his time between Brazil and Fluminense. However, Brazil does not have a competitive game on the fixture list until March. Seleção will travel to Europe in the spring to face England and Spain in two friendlies.

