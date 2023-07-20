Our Palmeiras TV schedule will get you all set to watch one of Brazil’s top clubs.

Palmeiras dates back to the early 20th century, and the three-time South American champions boast a colorful history.

Where can I watch the Palmeiras match?

Palmeiras on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1914

Stadium: Allianz Parque

Manager: Abel Ferreira

Brazilian top-flight titles: 11

Copa Libertadores titles: 3 (1999, 2020, 2021)

Palmeiras TV schedule and streaming links

You can find Palmeiras’ league matches in a few places. In English, coverage of every Brasileirão match on Paramount+. Fanatiz and ViX also stream each game in Spanish, with Fanatiz also offering games in the native Portuguese language.

The CONMEBOL competitions Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana are shown in English on beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS en Español airs Spanish coverage, while select games (and the Portuguese language option) stream on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

beIN SPORTS is carried by certain cable and satellite providers, and is available on the streaming services Fanatiz, Fubo and Sling.

Watch Palmeiras on Paramount+:

Palmeiras History

Palmeiras weren’t always Palmeiras. In fact, from their founding in 1914 to 1942, the club were known as Palestra Itália. Founded by Italian immigrants, the club was meant to unite all Italians in Brazil.

But in 1942, the government banned organizations in Brazil from using names related to the Axis Powers of World War II (of which Italy was a member). And so the club became Palestra São Paulo. But this wasn’t satisfactory enough apparently, and later that year, the name Palmeiras – a phrase associated with triumph and victory – was adopted for the first time.

In 1951, Palmeiras won what was the first forerunner of what we know as the Club World Cup. The Copa Rio featured eight clubs from Brazil, Austria, Uruguay, Portugal, Italy, Yugoslavia and France. While not officially recognized by FIFA, Palmeiras consider themselves the first ever “World Champions” of club football. The club nearly captured what FIFA would count as an official world title in 2021. They narrowly fell to Chelsea in extra time in the Club World Cup final.

Palmeiras have been Brasileirão champions on eleven occasions, most recently in 2022. They’ve won the Copa do Brasil four times, and have triumphed in South America at the Copa Libertadores three times. All three continental titles have come since 1999.

Brazil has the distinctive tradition of state league competitions, and Palmeiras have been very successful in these. They’ve won the Campeonato Paulista – the top state league of São Paulo – 25 times.

Like many South American clubs, Palmeiras is most well known for their football team. But they also have basketball, field hockey, boxing, and other sports under their umbrella.

Palmeiras news