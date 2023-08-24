This São Paulo TV schedule will have you all set to watch one of Brazil’s legendary clubs.

One of just three clubs to have never been relegated from the top division, São Paulo FC have amassed many state, national, and international trophies over the years.

São Paulo TV schedule and streaming links

São Paulo on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1930

Stadium: Estádio do Morumbi

Manager: Dorival Júnior

Brazilian top-flight titles: 6 (1977, 1986, 1991, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Copa Libertadores titles: 3 (1992, 1993, 2005)

Copa Sudamericana titles: 1 (2012)

Where can I watch the São Paulo match?

To follow Brazilian soccer in the US, it’s easier than ever, and you have options. In English, every Brasileirão game streamed live on Paramount+. Fanatiz and ViX also have every match in Spanish. Fanatiz also offers commentary in Portuguese.

Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana are broadcast on beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS en Español has Spanish commentary, and non-televised games (and/or Portuguese audio) are available on the streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT (access to this is available if your tv or streaming plan includes beIN SPORTS).

You can find beIN channels on Fanatiz, Fubo and Sling.

São Paulo History

São Paulo FC was founded in January of 1930, by former members from two other, older local clubs that had ceased operating at the time due to the professionalization of the game in Brazil. This is where the red (CA Paulistano) and black (A.A. das Palmeiras) colors of the modern club come from.

Internal issues led to early financial trouble, which necessitated a merger with another local club, but it was not enough to save the soccer team which disbanded in May 1935. But only weeks later in June of the same year, the modern São Paulo Futebol Clube was re-established.

The first major successes for the club were in the 1940s, winning the state championship five times during the decade. Shortly after, in 1952, construction on the Estádio do Morumbi began. The iconic venue is the largest privately-owned stadium in all of Brazil, with a 77,011 capacity.

The first national Brasileirão title came in 1977, and has been followed by five more since.

The club has conquered South America three times, winning the prestigious Copa Libertadores in 1992, 1993, and 2005. On all three occasions, São Paulo went on to become world champions, winning the Intercontinental Cup and Club World Cup.

SPFC are the third-most decorated club in the Cameponato Paulista, the São Paulo state championship tournament. Only Palmeiras and Corinthians have more titles. The Paulistão is the oldest league competition in Brazil.

Photo: Imago