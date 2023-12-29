The Brazil national team has received a huge blow ahead of a massively important 2024. Carlo Ancelotti was previously heavily linked with a move from Real Madrid to Brazil in the upcoming summer, but his new contract ties him down through 2026. However, the veteran manager has now resisted the urge to jump ship and signed a contract extension with Los Blancos.

Real revealed the massive news with a statement on Friday. “Real Madrid CF and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach’s contract until June 30th, 2026,” wrote the club.

“Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to have lifted four European Cups and is the coach with the most victories in the history of this competition (118), and he is also the first manager to win the five major European leagues (Italy, England, France, Germany, and Spain).”

The Italian coach has been wildly successful during his two separate stints with the Spanish giants. He has collected 10 trophies in five seasons at the helm of Real. This includes two Champions League triumphs and a LaLiga title.

Brazil barely hanging on to a World Cup qualifying spot

Ancelotti remaining at Real will be extremely disappointing to Brazil and their fans. After all, the Italian was widely seen as a top candidate to take over the national team. Fernando Diniz is currently the interim manager of the team after taking over from caretaker manager Ramon Menezes this summer. Brazil has not had an official manager since Tite was at the helm for the 2022 World Cup.

Although typically a South American powerhouse, Brazil has struggled in recent months. The team is currently winless in their last four games. As a result, Brazil is currently barely hanging on to a 2026 World Cup spot. Seleção sits sixth in the CONMEBOL qualification table.

Just six South American teams will earn an automatic spot in the World Cup set to be played in the United States. An additional team can also grab a place in the tournament through a playoff process.

Brazil has to prepare for the upcoming 2024 Copa America as well. The 48th edition of the competition is in the United States and will begin in mid-June. With Ancelotti now fully committed to Real, Brazil will likely appoint a new manager ahead of the summer tournament.

National team also faces a possible suspension

On top of these issues, Brazil faces a potential suspension from FIFA and CONMEBOL. The governing bodies are unhappy that Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues left office by court order. FIFA does not believe that governments should get involved in national team matters.

Assuming the Brazil national team does not comply with FIFA, they could face a ban from certain international matches. The men’s national team does not have any official games on the schedule until March. They will face England and Spain in friendlies away from home.

Brazil will now have to adhere to FIFA’s opinions on the situation and look elsewhere in their managerial search. Abel Ferreira, Dorival Junior, and even Jose Mourinho all have links with the national team job. The former two managers are currently coaching in Brazil with Serie A clubs.

