Our Flamengo TV schedule has everything you’ll need to keep up with one of Brazil’s legendary clubs.

The red and black of Flamengo is iconic in South American football (or futebol, as it were), and the club has never been relegated from the Brazilian top tier.

Where can I watch the Flamengo match?

Flamengo on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, July 22 03:00 PM ET Flamengo vs. América Mineiro ( Brasileirāo ) Paramount+, Paramount+, Fanatiz, Fanatiz, ViX ViX

Saturday, July 29 08:00 PM ET Atlético Mineiro vs. Flamengo ( Brasileirāo ) Paramount+, Paramount+, Fanatiz, Fanatiz, ViX ViX



Founded: 1895 (football team established in 1911)

Stadium: Maracanã

Manager: Jorge Sampaoli

Brazilian top-flight titles: 7

Copa Libertadores titles: 3 (1981, 2019, 2022)

Flamengo TV schedule and streaming links

Flamengo’s Brazilian league matches in English can be found on Paramount+. Fanatiz and ViX show each game in Spanish. For Portuguese language coverage, Fanatiz has that option.

CONMEBOL’s Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana competitions air on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. Select games (including the Portuguese language option) stream live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

beIN SPORTS is available on certain cable and satellite providers as part of add-on sports packages. It’s also available on the streaming services Fanatiz, Fubo and Sling.

Watch Flamengo on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Flamengo History

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, as the full name would suggest, actually got its start as a rowing club in 1895.

In fact, Football did not come until later, 1911 to be specific. Disillusioned players from Fluminense, one of whom was a member of the Flamengo rowing team, joined the club , and the football team was formed officially on December 24 of that year. Their first official match came the following Spring, a 16-2 win that remains their largest victory ever.



They would play Fluminense for the first time in July of 1912, kicking off one of the most heated rivalries in world football. In 1934, the club turned professional.

Flamengo have most most titles ever in the Campeonato Carioca – the Rio de Janeiro state championship. Their first such triumph was all the way back in 1914, just two years after the soccer side of Flamengo was formed.

Nation-wide, top tier football only began in Brazil in 1959. Flamengo captured their first Brasileirão title in 1980, and have won six more since. They’ve also been champions of South America three times, winning the Copa Libertadores in 1981, 2019 and 2022. The club’s success have made them arguably the most popular team in Brazil.

Some of the notable players who’ve come through Flamengo include Zico, Vinícius Júnior, Júlio César, and Adriano.

In addition to soccer, Flamengo also operates rowing (of course), tennis, basketball, and American football teams, among other sports.

Flamengo news