Jose Mourinho’s future is up in the air at the moment. The self-described “Special One” is currently coaching Roma. However, the Serie A side has struggled throughout the current campaign. As a result, there have been rumblings that the club’s brass is pondering a managerial change.

Roma currently sits a disappointing seventh in the Italian top-flight table. While this is not good enough for a club such as Roma, the situation was previously even worse. Mourinho had his team down in 16th place earlier this fall. This came after the club only collected one victory in their opening six league games.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese manager has helped get Roma somewhat back on track in recent months. After the slow start, the club has won seven of their last 12 top-flight games.

Roma boss Mourinho denies talking with Brazil about national team job

Despite the struggles, Mourinho is still widely regarded as a top soccer coach. The veteran manager has even been linked with the Brazil national team in recent days. This comes as Carlo Ancelotti recently committed his future to Real Madrid and signed a new contract extension.

With Ancelotti off of the board, many have asserted that Brazil could target Mourinho. The Roma manager, however, has now claimed that he has never spoken directly with Brazilian officials.

“I don’t know if it’s true or not about Brazil, because they did not speak directly to me,” Mourinho told reporters on Wednesday night. “I told my agent that until the club has decided if I am staying or not, I don’t want to know or talk to anyone else.”

While the Ancelotti news was surely a blow to Brazil, they can take their time in naming a new manager. After all, the Seleção does not have an official match scheduled until March. Brazil is set to face England and Spain in two European friendlies this spring. They then do not have a meaningful match until the 2024 Copa America begins in June.

Coach claims to have a great relationship with American owners

Mourinho maintains his commitment to Roma. Still, rumors swirl that the club’s ownership is making moves behind his back. The team’s American ownership, the Friedkin family, has even talked with other coaches. Roma president Dan Friedkin is also staying in the Italian capital for the coming weeks as he assesses the club’s future.

Mourinho was asked about these rumored discussions with other potential coaches. “I honestly don’t believe it is true, because for me the honesty and reciprocity are essential,” stated Mourinho. “I have no reason to think the Friedkin family is not honest, that it does not understand reciprocity the way I do, I trust their honesty 100 percent.”

“That does not mean they want me here, but I do not believe that they are talking behind my back with other coaches. I will tell you why. I am giving you some news here – my Netflix series starts next week, it is covering my whole career, things I never told people. In that series, you will discover I am completely insane.”

“I had not yet signed for Roma, but had given my word to Roma. I received an offer from a club, I won’t say which, I did say it in the series, who wanted me to break my word with Roma and I refused.”

Mourinho is hoping that his previous openness with Roma will earn rewards. Nevertheless, the club’s finish to the current campaign will determine his future in Italy. Brazil could come calling should the Portuguese coach depart before it is too late.

PHOTOS: IMAGO