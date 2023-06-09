If you’re wondering how to watch the Women’s Super League on US TV, we have the info you need.

The WSL was founded in 2011, replacing the Women’s Premier National Division as the highest tier of English women’s soccer. Run by the Football Association, the division features twelve professional clubs. The league features clubs familiar to men’s football fans, such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, and Manchester United and Manchester City. Chelsea hold the most WSL titles at present, with five to their name.

The top three teams each season qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, while the bottom club is relegated to the FA Women’s Championship. With continued investment, the WSL continues to grow in stature and attract top players. One such player is Australian Sam Kerr of Chelsea. The forward has been with the Blues since 2020, and is the all-time leading scorer in the NWSL.

Watch the WSL on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Like it’s American equivalent the NWSL, the WSL rights in the US are held by CBS. Paramount+ streams select matches throughout the season, usually at one or two per week. Occasionally select games are simulcast on CBS Sports Network, which is available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Paramount+, the network’s subscription video on demand and live streaming service, is currently as low as $4.99 per month, with a free trial available.

For the Women’s Super League games not available on Paramount+, they are available on the FA Player. Registration is required but games stream for free.

SEE MORE: Schedule of WSL games on US TV and streaming

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on how to watch the Women’s Super League and all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Guides on how to watch leagues