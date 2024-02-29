Mexico will be one of the teams with droves of fans looking for tickets during the Copa America in the United States. Not only is the Mexico National Team one of the contenders to go on a run through the knockout stages. The popularity of El Tri in the United States is something that has led to sell-out crowds at massive stadiums for friendlies. With competitive games against some of the world’s best teams, fans will be lining up to get tickets to see Mexico in the Copa America.

The tournament starts for Mexico on Saturday, June 22. Mexico battles Jamaica at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Then, El Tri travels west to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, to play Venezuela. The Mexicans then conclude the group stage of the Copa America against Ecuador on June 30. That game is at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, just outside the Phoenix area. Even though the tournament is four months away, you can lock in tickets now. Use the links below to secure seats for each of the side’s games at the 2024 Copa America.

Mexico vs. Jamaica — Saturday, June 22. NRG Stadium, Houston, TX. — Purchase tickets.

Mexico vs. Venezuela — Wednesday, June 26. SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA. — Purchase tickets.

Mexico vs. Ecuador — Sunday, June 30. State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ. — Purchase tickets.

Mexico tickets at Copa America to be in high demand

In recent years, Mexico has played far more games in the United States than it has at stadiums in Mexico. That speaks to the popularity of the national team in the United States regardless of the opponent. When looking at the three stadiums Mexico will feature in for the group stage of the Copa America in 2024, El Tri has ample experience at each venue. For example, Mexico has played at NRG Stadium seven times in the last 10 years. The most recent edition of those games was the Gold Cup game against Honduras that El Tri won, 4-0. Mexico went on to win that tournament.

Interestingly, Mexico won that tournament at SoFi Stadium, which is the only game Mexico has played at the lavish new stadium in the Los Angeles area. State Farm Stadium in Phoenix also saw five games involving the Mexico national team over the last five years.

Setting the standard for the next several years

Mexico’s frequent appearances in the United States have made it arguably the most popular national team in the country. As a result, the Copa America will be the start of a crucial three summers for the fans in the United States. While soccer is the biggest sport in Mexico, fans in the United States will have new ways to watch the sport. The Copa America in 2024 is the second time the tournament is happening outside South America. Then, in 2025, Mexican clubs will participate in the revised Club World Cup. Monterrey and Leon will compete in that competition, as will the winner of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Five clubs have the chance at getting the one spot left for CONCACAF teams.

Then, in 2026, Mexico is competing at the World Cup as one of the three hosts. While it will play games in Mexico, most of the knockout-stage contests are in the United States.

