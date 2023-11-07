Looking for how to watch UEFA Europa League on US TV? Here are the details you need to know.

While it’s not as prestigious as its older brother, the European Cup / Champions League, the Europa League (known from 1971-2009 as the UEFA Cup) is still an exciting and competitive tournament. Each season usually contains several big-name clubs battling it out with some of the smaller European sides for glory – and a place in the following year’s Champions League.

After merging with the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1999, the tournament became the second-tier continental club tournament of UEFA. In 2009, the current name of Europa League was adopted.

Watch UEFA Europa League on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Spain’s Sevilla has the most titles, seven as of 2023, all of which have been won since 2006. Other multiple winners include Inter Milan, Liverpool, Juventus, and Atlético Madrid (three each). In addition, the likes of Tottenham, Feyenoord, Real Madrid, Porto, and Chelsea are among the clubs with two titles. It may be second fiddle to the UCL, but there is no shortage of quality soccer being played in the competition.

How to watch Europa League

CBS Sports is the rights-holder for the Europa League (and all UEFA club competitions) in the United States. The English-language broadcaster will have games through the end of the 2029/30 season with every single game being streamed live on Paramount+.

Select games also air on the CBS Sports Network or stream on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

For Spanish-language coverage, Univision/TUDN has the rights. Games featuring big clubs will sometimes make it to the Thursday TV schedule of Univision, TUDN, or UniMás. But most are streamed on the ViX platform only.

Paramount+ offers a free 7-day trial so you can test drive the streaming service (and catch an entire day of Europa League action).

Where to watch UEFA Conference League on US TV

Since 2021, the Europa League has had a younger sibling in the form of the UEFA Europa Conference League (the tournament will drop the “Europa” portion of the name from 2024-25 onward).

Acting as a third-tier European competition, it features champions of smaller countries’ domestic leagues, plus teams that were knocked out of the qualifying rounds of the Europa League. To date, AS Roma and West Ham United are among the past winners of the tournament.

These games are almost exclusively stream on Paramount+ and ViX.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Europa League games on U.S. TV and streaming.

If you have any questions about where to find UEFA Europa League on US TV, let us know in the comments section. From there, we’ll reply as soon as we can.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide. Essentially, this features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on U.S. TV and streaming.

Guides on how to watch leagues