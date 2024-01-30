Major League Soccer and Apple TV are in year two of the MLS Season Pass era. The one-stop streaming platform for all things MLS returns, and there are several important changes for MLS Season Pass in 2024. Hence, the reason why we’ve created this MLS Season Pass FAQ for you to keep you informed.

MLS Season Pass remains $14.99 per month. However, there is also an annual option that is $99 per season. It is important to remember that this is separate from Apple TV+, home to the Ted Lasso series as well as the Messi docuseries. Apple TV+ isn’t needed to watch MLS games. We’ll explain more about that below.

MLS Season Pass FAQ

Q: What are the big MLS Season Pass differences in 2024?

The headline news for MLS Season Pass in 2024 is the launch of MLS 360 in Spanish-language. Hosted by Tony Cherchi, he is joined by former player Miguel Gallardo and Giovanni Savarese, a former player and Portland Timbers head coach.

Also worth noting is that Multiview is now supported on iPad (7th generation) or later. Multiview allows MLS Season Pass subscribers to watch up to four games at once simultaneously. It’s also available, as before, on Apple TV 4K devices (the hockey puck streaming box).

Q: Do you need cable to watch the games if you get MLS Season Pass?

No, you do not need cable to watch MLS games if you subscribe to MLS Season Pass. MLS Season Pass covers every single game, both regular season and postseason, for the Major League Soccer season. While a handful of games throughout the season will also be on TV, every game is on MLS Season Pass.

Q: Does MLS Season Pass include the Leagues Cup too?

MLS Season Pass will again have coverage of every single Leagues Cup game, the competition that partners with Liga MX. The Leagues Cup involves every team from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX in an annual summer competition. The tournament begins Friday, July 26, and concludes with a final on Sunday, August 25.

While select games are available on TV through FOX or Univision, again, you do notneed cable to watch those games. Everything is on MLS Season Pass and TV games are all available through streaming services that carry these channels such as Fubo. Note that the Leagues Cup final is shown exclusively on MLS Season Pass.

Q: What are the advantages of MLS Season Pass?

For the first time, you can subscribe to watch every MLS game in one place. There are no blackouts. No challenges trying to figure out which channel is showing a game. Everything is centralized in one place. That includes the MLS playoffs, MLS Cup final as well as the Leagues Cup tournament. All games are available live and on-demand.

MLS Season Pass also features pregame shows and a postgame wrap-up to close each night in both English and Spanish.

Another unique advantage to MLS Season Pass is that it’ll also offer the option to sync the club’s home radio broadcast to the game (available in the United States and Canada only). This is available for MLS only, not the Leagues Cup.

Last but not least, MLS Season Pass features a live, whip-around show that brings you all of the goals and talking points as they happen. This is a game changer for MLS and helps neutrals sit back and watch the best of 90 minutes from all of the MLS games.

Regarding the home radio broadcast availability on MLS Season Pass, here’s a detailed article about how it works.

The service also shows MLS Next Pro (division three) and select MLS Next (youth) games.

Q: Will the whip-around show be available in English and Spanish?

Apple’s whip-around show MLS 360 features live action from across all of the MLS games and is now available in English and Spanish languages.

Read more details about MLS 360 whiparound show.

Each week, MLS Season Pass‘ five-hour live whip-around show captures all of the key moments from every match from the start of the first matches on the East Coast to the final whistle of the West Coast contests (7:30 p.m. ET-12:30 a.m. ET).

Q: Any changes to the schedule or calendar now that MLS has a deal with Apple?

Similar to 2023, the majority of games are mostly played on Saturday and Wednesday nights. A consistent rhythm of matches is a big plus for Major League Soccer, as opposed to previous seasons where gamedays were more random.

However, this season, there will be more of a variety of kickoff times instead of most of the games being played at 7:30 pm local time. For instance, the first several games featuring Inter Miami have start times of (local time) 8 PM, 5:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 7 PM, and 3 PM. Out of those five example games, two are on Sundays, two are on Saturdays, and one is on a Wednesday.

Q: Is MLS Season Pass available worldwide?

Yes, since Apple and Major League Soccer partnered on a global 10-year deal, you can watch MLS Season Pass in any country. So if you travel overseas, you won’t have to miss a single game of your favorite team.

In researching this MLS Season Pass FAQ, we heard from several soccer fans who live overseas. MLS Season Pass is available in more than 100 countries worldwide.

To find out if Apple offers MLS Season Pass in your country if you live outside the United States or Canada, see Apple’s list of countries where MLS Season Pass is available.

Q: Is MLS Season Pass pricing the same worldwide?

No, pricing differs by country. For example, MLS Season Pass costs BRL 249.00 for the entire season, which is the equivalent of $49 (US dollars). Meanwhile, in New Zealand, MLS Season Pass for the season is $179NZD, which is $115 (US dollars).

Q: Do we know how many games are on Apple TV without MLS Season Pass access?

Several MLS games are available for totally free through the Apple TV app (you just need a free Apple ID account) throughout the season. Oftentimes these are the matches that are also available over the air on FOX.

Some of the games are available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free when logged in on the Apple TV app. For example, out of the 15 games during matchweek 1, four of them are free on Apple TV.

Q: Does MLS Season Pass give you Apple TV+?

No. They are two completely different subscription services from Apple. You do get a discount on MLS Season Pass if you subscribe to Apple TV+. But MLS Season Pass subscribers don’t get any savings if they want Apple TV+ too.

Q: Will the games no longer be on ESPN+?

ESPN no longer has the rights to Major League Soccer. Only FOX Sports has MLS TV rights, with select games during the season on FOX, FS1, and/or FOX Deportes.

Pricing details, and how to sign up

Q: How do I subscribe to MLS Season Pass, either the monthly or annual plan?

Visit Apple’s website to sign up for MLS Season Pass.

Games start for the 2024 season on February 21, but you can sign up for MLS Season Pass now to start enjoying the content.

Q: Is it worth getting the MLS Season Pass annual plan?

If you go with the monthly option that’s priced at $14.99, it’ll cost you $149.99 over the 10 months of the MLS season. Therefore, the $99.99 annual rate for MLS Season Pass is much more affordable. Not only do you save plenty of money, but you have it for all 12 months of the year. That means you can watch all of the off-season content that each club produces.

Q: Do I need to pay for an Apple TV+ subscription to watch MLS?

No, you do not need to pay for an Apple TV+ subscription to watch MLS. Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass are two separate entities falling under the Apple umbrella.

However, let’s say you subscribe to Apple TV+. Perhaps you’re a fan of Ted Lasso or other programming on the service. You’ll get a discount on MLS Season Pass if you already have an Apple TV+ subscription. Rather than paying $14.99 per month for MLS Season Pass, your monthly cost is $12.99. Similarly, the annual option is $79 compared to the traditional cost of $99 for the season.

Q: When do season ticket holders get the code for their free subscription to MLS Season Pass?

Clubs will contact season ticket holders with the access code to use to get MLS Season Pass for free. Note that the free access code is only available to the season ticket account holder. For instance, if you’re the account holder and you purchased more than one season ticket, you are eligible for one free subscription.

So that means that regardless of the total number of season tickets on the account, only the account holder gets the free access code. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

Q: How many games are available on MLS Season Pass?

MLS and Apple promise more than 980 games per season across MLS, MLS Playoffs, MLS Cup final, MLS Next Pro, and MLS Next combined. For MLS Next Pro, there are more than 250 games streamed each season.

All combined, there are over 2,000 hours of live coverage each year.

Soccer in the Apple ecosystem

Q: What’s the difference between Apple TV, Apple TV+, and Apple TV, the device?

Apple is confusing, even for people like ourselves who use Apple products daily to create World Soccer Talk content. So the easy answer to part of the question is that Apple’s set-top box that looks like a hockey puck and streams content to your TV is called Apple TV.

Apple TV+, meanwhile, is a streaming service that features exclusive, original content such as TV series, movies and documentaries. It’s a direct competitor to streaming services such as Peacock, Disney+, and Max, for example.

Now Apple TV, the app, is a different kettle of fish. The Apple TV app is designed to be your central hub for movie and TV show content. It’s a free app to install and download. You can install it across smart TVs, Apple products as well as streaming set-top boxes and devices such as Roku, Google TV, and Amazon Fire.

Q: How do I sign up for MLS Season Pass on my Roku device? Likewise, if I have an Amazon Fire stick, how do I get MLS Season Pass?

We’ve created step-by-step instructions for both:

How to watch MLS Season Pass on Roku

How to get MLS Season Pass on Amazon Fire

Q: Do I need an Apple product to watch MLS Season Pass?

Even though Apple has the exclusive streaming rights, you do not need to watch MLS solely on Apple devices. Of course, iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs do have the designated app you need already installed.

However, any device that carries the Apple TV app can easily stream MLS Season Pass. That includes many smart TVs (i.e. Samsung, TCL, VIZIO, LG), streaming devices (Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Chromecast by Google), and gaming devices (Xbox and PlayStation).

Q: Do I need an Apple ID to log in to watch MLS games on Apple TV, Apple TV+, and/or MLS Season Pass?

Yes. To get into the Apple TV app to access MLS Season Pass, you need an Apple ID to log in. The same applies to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass too. No Apple ID, no games. That includes Android users too.

Q: How many matches can one account holder watch on simultaneous devices/logins?

Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

Q: Is there a separate MLS Season Pass app?

No. MLS Season Pass is available as an option to subscribe to within the Apple TV app.

Find out how to sign up for MLS Season Pass online.

Apple, continued:

Q: When I install the Apple TV app, what happens next?

After entering your Apple ID, the next question it’ll ask you is if you want to subscribe to Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month. If you want just MLS Season Pass, click the “Not Now” button, and then you should see MLS Season Pass as one of the subscription services you can choose from.

With the Apple TV app, Apple encourages you to sign up for Apple TV+. But if you want MLS Season Pass, you don’t need Apple TV+.

Q: What are the advantages of subscribing to Apple TV+?

Those looking to perhaps add Apple TV+ to their portfolio of subscriptions have some benefits. As stated, MLS Season Pass is cheaper when you have an Apple TV+ subscription ($12.99/month instead of $14.99/month). However, remember that Apple TV+ on its own is $6.99 per month. Yet, in addition to the discount on MLS Season Pass, you do get the chance to watch Ted Lasso, a favorite among soccer fans. Other content includes popular television series such as Slow Horses, Mythic Quest, Severance, Servant, and The Morning Show.

Apple TV+ does include MLS 360, the whiparound show. MLS 360 is also available on MLS Season Pass.

Q: Will MLS games on MLS Season Pass feature commercials?

Expect to see advertising running during the MLS 360 shows, as well as during halftime of games.

Interestingly, Bloomberg reports that advertisers paid Apple $4 million per season in 2023 with no guarantee of how many times the ads will be displayed.

Q: What happens if I sign up for MLS Season Pass but do not see it in the Apple TV app?

If you’re an Apple user, make sure you’ve upgraded your iOS to the latest version. Make sure your Apple TV app is the latest version too. Otherwise, you may miss out on a ton of MLS content.

Q: How do I turn off the scores of games if I don’t want spoilers?

In the settings, go to “TV” and toggle to switch off the scores. For more details, read our article that features step-by-step instructions.

Q: If I have an Apple computer, can I watch MLS Season Pass via an app?

Yes. After signing up for MLS Season Pass, download the Apple TV app from the app store, and log in using your Apple ID. If you don’t see MLS Season Pass within the Apple TV app, be sure to upgrade to the latest version.

Q: Does MLS Season Pass have the Multicast feature similar to how you can watch four games at once with ESPN+ on an Apple TV device?

Yes! MLS introduced multi-view capability shortly after the service launched in 2023.

Q: Will MLS Season Pass games stream in HD?

MLS Season Pass features 1080p video, Dolby 5.1 audio, as well as enhanced data and graphics, and more camera angles.

MLS on Android?

Q: Can I watch MLS Season Pass on an Android device?

What about Apple’s competitor in Android? Well, Apple may be in the process of creating an Apple TV app for Android devices. But you can still watch MLS Season Pass on Android without an official app. You must go through an Internet browser and go to the Apple TV website. From there, you can sign up for MLS Season Pass.

Android users can also watch MLS Season Pass on Android TV. If you have an Android TV, here are details on how to install apps on an Android TV device.

As mentioned above, you can watch MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app on Amazon Fire, Roku, Xbox, and PlayStation as well as Apple TV (the device).

Need more information? Read our How to get MLS Season Pass on Android article.

Q: Do I need an Apple ID if I’m an Android user?

Yes, an Apple ID is required for everyone. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to create one when you sign up.

Q: Is there any chance shortly or long-term future that Apple will create an Apple TV app for Android phones so soccer fans can watch MLS Season Pass through the app?

Not at this time, and perhaps it may never become available.

Instead, MLS Season Pass games continue to be available on Android devices through a web browser via tv.apple.com.

MLS dates to mark on your calendar

Q: What dates should I pay attention to during the MLS season?

Certainly, these are a must-watch:

Season begins on February 21

El Trafico (LA derby) is on July 4

MLS All-Star Game on July 24

Leagues Cup is between July 26 and August 25

October 19 is the final day of the regular season

December 7 is the day of the MLS Cup Final

What MLS TV coverage looks like; an alternative to MLS Season Pass

Q: How can I watch games on TV?

MLS games are still on TV, but much fewer than in previous seasons. Univision declined to pick up the Spanish-language MLS rights.

Many are on FOX’s OTA channel, meaning you do not even need cable to watch those, rather just an antenna.

MLS will have 15 games on free-to-air network TV (FOX) and 19 on cable (FS1) in English, with all 34 on cable Fox Deportes in Spanish.

For Spanish-language audiences, FOX Deportes will average about one game per week in Spanish.

Furthermore, there are also playoff games on linear TV. Crucially, this does include the MLS Cup Final. Of course, all games are available on MLS Season Pass, but there is a chunk still available on TV.

Q: What about Canadian TV?

Read more about MLS Canadian TV broadcast plans.

Q: Are there any MLS games exclusive to television networks?

No. Every single MLS game will be available on MLS Season Pass. When a game is shown on television, it is also available on MLS Season Pass.

Q: When will we know FOX’s schedule for MLS?

Unfortunately, FOX Sports has been silent on the issue, but they’ll likely make the information public around the end of February 2024.

Q: Can I still watch MLS games on my local, regional sports network?

This is a big change, and the answer is no. MLS ended all of its relationships with regional sports networks in 2023. The only ways to watch games now are through MLS Season Pass (every game) or on FOX (roughly one game a week).

Q: Where are game highlights and goal highlights available this season?

Goal and match highlights are not exclusive to Apple. Therefore, expect to continue to see highlights available across MLS Season Pass, YouTube, social media, and the MLS website. Ultimately, it’s up to MLS to decide where to drop highlights across the various places available to them.

Local MLS content on MLS Season Pass

Q: Can I subscribe to MLS Season Pass just to see my favorite team?

Apple is not offering a reduced subscription service to allow you to only watch your favorite team’s games. MLS Season Pass includes every game from every team, even if you’re only interested in selectively watching just your favorite team.

If this does change in the future, we’ll be sure to update this MLS Season Pass FAQ.

Q: What club-specific content can we expect on MLS Season Pass?

With so much change, MLS is mandating that clubs significantly up their video content. MLS Season Pass subscribers will have exclusive content for each of the 29 clubs competing. However, there are also upgrades to social media content from each team.

Still, MLS Season Pass subscribers have a lot of content available. One of the categories is called “The Ritual,” which highlights the community and fan aspect of each club by looking into the surrounding area and the history of the supporters.

MLS is having each club do 12 player profiles that run two minutes in duration. These debut throughout the campaign, perhaps allowing clubs to document new signings. On top of the player profiles, there are five episodes each regarding famous players or coaches of the past and iconic moments. Like the player profiles, these come out throughout the season.

All of this content, as well as press conferences, weekly updates, academy reviews, and more, is part of “Club Rooms” on MLS Season Pass. It is specific to each of the 29 clubs.

Q: How do I get a more personalized experience on MLS Season Pass?

Fans can select their favorite club for a more personalized experience through the Apple TV app. Once a fan selects a favorite club, their matches automatically appear in the Up Next watchlist on the Apple TV app, so they never miss a moment.

Fans can also opt into receiving a notification on iPhone and iPad whenever their match is about to start. Each club page offers fans a single destination to find everything there is to watch on their club. Fans can explore live matches, match previews, and other key club content, including interviews and replays. Fans may also find a schedule of all matches for their club, and enjoy featured stories and highlights that are updated regularly.

With iOS 16, Apple introduced a new My Sports section on the Apple TV app across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV for fans to easily follow their favorite clubs, teams, and leagues.

Q: Where do I find the replays of 2023 and older MLS games available on-demand?

Navigate to the individual “Club Rooms,” and there you’ll find a section for match replays.

MLS commentators, and Spanish-language coverage

Q: Who are the announcers and analysts?

According to our sources, expect a lot of changes in 2024 for MLS announcers and analysts compared to the MLS Season Pass announcers and analysts from last year (2023).

Q: Will the announcers call games from a studio or the stadium?

The good news is that the MLS Season Pass crew from both the English- and Spanish-language broadcasters will be on-site.

Q: Where is the studio for Major League Soccer broadcasts?

The state-of-the-art studio is in New York City. MLS is using three studios.

Q: Does MLS Season Pass have games in Spanish, too?

Yes, each MLS game is available in both English and Spanish via MLS Season Pass. When selecting a game, there is an option to choose what broadcast and voices you hear during the game. There, you can select if you want the English or Spanish option, or French if applicable.

Other soccer coverage

Q: Does Apple TV have any other soccer leagues or cup competitions?

None at this time. Outside of soccer, Apple TV+ has Friday night baseball games.

MLS Season Pass, however, does include the minor leagues of MLS Next Pro and MLS Next.

One new addition in 2024 will be a Netflix-style docuseries similar to Drive to Survive. That will air on Apple TV+ only, not MLS Season Pass.

To find out when MLS games are on, be sure to download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

If you have any questions that are not answered in the MLS Season Pass FAQ above, please write them down in the comments section. We’ll do our best to answer them promptly by updating the article above.

