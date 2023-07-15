MLS Season Pass is available on Roku, the company known for its set-top box that has more than 65 million active users worldwide.

For those unaware, MLS Season Pass is the new hub for everything related to Major League Soccer. As part of the historic deal between Apple and MLS, MLS Season Pass has live streams of every game, both regular season and playoffs. Additionally, the service has team-specific coverage, feature videos clubs produce and studio coverage for every single contest. Moreover, that coverage is available in both English and Spanish for every game. Games involving Canadian teams are available in French, too.

Roku users do not get left behind in his monumental change for watching Major League Soccer using MLS Season Pass.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

Here is how those who have Roku can subscribe to and watch Major League Soccer.

Watch MLS Season Pass on Roku

This is the most seamless way to subscribe to MLS Season Pass to watch on Roku.

To get MLS Season Pass, activate the offer on your web browser. This is the easiest way to do it, especially if you are new to the streaming service. Once you’ve signed up, go to your Roku device and then install the Apple TV app that’s available in your Roku “Streaming Channels” section (see screenshot below). Log into the Apple TV app using the same information that you used when you signed up. After you enter your login credentials, you should see MLS Season Pass, allowing you to access all of the content.

If you see an option to subscribe to Apple TV+, skip that part. Remember that you do not need Apple TV+ to watch MLS Season Pass. Those are two separate options on the Apple TV services.

However, if you do plan to watch programs such as Ted Lasso or the War for Football documentary, those are only on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ subscribers do get a slight discount on MLS Season Pass.

The price for MLS Season Pass is $14.99 per month ($99 per year). Apple TV+ subscribers can get MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month ($79 a season).

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).