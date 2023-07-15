You can watch MLS Season Pass on Amazon Fire, even though it’s not an Apple device. Apple and Major League Soccer teamed up for a record-breaking 10-year contract that starts with the 2023 MLS campaign.

Amazon Fire TV, with over 150 million devices sold worldwide, allows access to MLS Season Pass.

Therefore, you can watch the exclusive content coming to Apple for Major League Soccer. For example, every single MLS game, including regular season and playoffs, is available on MLS Season Pass. Moreover, you can watch each game in English and Spanish, with games involving Canadian teams available in French. MLS clubs are producing extensive video content to go along with the games. Also, subscribers to MLS Season Pass get studio coverage for the language of their choosing and a home angle for some colorful commentary.

If you have an Amazon Fire TV, do not miss out on the inaugural season of Major League Soccer on Apple TV. Here is how to subscribe and watch.

Watch MLS Season Pass on Amazon Fire

Subscribing to MLS Season Pass is fairly straightforward.

Activate MLS Season Pass on your web browser. This can be done on phone, computer or tablet. After signing up and subscribing, download the Apple TV app on your Amazon Fire TV. Log into the Apple TV app. The credentials must be the same as the ones used in step 1. Once you are signed in, you should see MLS Season Pass, allowing you to access all of the associated content.

A quick reminder. MLS Season Pass is its own entity in Apple. It is not the same as Apple TV+. If you see something saying subscribe to Apple TV+, you can skip that part.

If you want to subscribe to Apple TV+, there is some great soccer-related programming. Ted Lasso, the War for Football documentary and even some MLS games are available to Apple TV+ subscribers. Apple TV+ subscribers also get a discount on MLS Season Pass.

