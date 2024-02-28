U.S. Soccer has officially announced that the United States men’s national team will face Brazil this summer. In what may be one of the hottest events this June, USA vs Brazil tickets are now on sale through the secondary market before they’re available for general sale to the public.

The two national teams will face off on June 12th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Ticket details for the USA vs Brazil games as well as USA vs Colombia are as follows:

USA vs Colombia – June 8, 5:30 PM – Landover, MD: Tickets

USA vs Brazil – June 12, 7 PM – Orlando, FL: Tickets

USA vs Brazil tickets are expected to be a hot seller

It was revealed in early February that the two sides were in negotiations to organize a friendly ahead of the 2024 Copa America. The final details, however, have now been ironed out.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter expressed his excitement about the matchup in a statement released by the governing body. “Getting the opportunity to play against Brazil is special,” stated Berhalter. “When you talk about wanting to challenge ourselves against the best teams in the world, you can’t ask for much better than Brazil.”

“With their extremely talented player pool and rich history of success on the world stage this will certainly be a great preparation game for Copa America. The fan support in Orlando has always been outstanding, and when you play against the five-time World Cup champions at Camping World Stadium it should be even more electric.”

USMNT will benefit from facing tough competition days before the tournament

The game against Brazil is set to be played just four days after the Americans face Colombia in Maryland. Both South American teams will give the USMNT a good feel of the competition ahead of the Copa America. All three teams are set to feature in the summer tournament across the United States.

Although the matchup with Brazil will be a tough test, the USMNT should benefit from the game. Potentially facing weak opponents leading up to the Copa America would not exactly help prepare the Americans for the grueling competition. The Copa America is widely seen as one of the toughest national team tournaments in the world.

Berhalter previously hinted back in the fall that his team needs to schedule more difficult friendlies ahead of tournaments. This came nearly a year after the Americans faced Japan and Saudi Arabia in preparation for the 2022 World Cup. Berhalter’s team underperformed in these two past friendlies and then was thumped by the Netherlands in the knockout round of the competition.

Friendlies ahead of major tournaments are meant to give teams a solid test. Final scores in these exhibition matches, on the other hand, are not exactly all that important.

USMNT has only beaten Brazil once in 19 tries

The upcoming game will be the first time since 2018 that the USMNT has faced Brazil. The South Americans topped the Americans 2-0 at the time with first-half goals coming from Roberto Firmino and Neymar.

Overall, the Stars and Stripes have a dismal record against the Brazilians in their history. In fact, the USMNT has lost 18 or 19 total matchups with the South American giants. The sole victory for the Americans came in the 1998 CONCACAF Gold Cup, as Brazil featured in the tournament as a guest. Predrag Radosavljević scored the lone goal for the USMNT and Kasey Keller made 10 saves throughout the match.

USMNT’s matchup with Brazil will add to a series of enticing summer friendlies to be played here Stateside. Several other top national teams, including Lionel Messi’s Argentina, are also scheduled to play across the country. Several significant clubs have already announced their own tours of the United States as well. This includes multiple ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides.

Photo: IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski