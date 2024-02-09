The United States men’s national team is looking to add two new summer friendlies to their fixture list. Gregg Berhalter’s team currently has a three-month gap in games between March and June. The Yanks next face Jamaica in a Nations League semifinal matchup on March 21st. They will then play one more match in the competition a few days later. This is set to either be a third-place game or the final.

Following the completion of the 2023/24 Nations League, the USMNT will take part in the upcoming 2024 Copa America. Although the tournament historically consists of South American teams, the Yanks are hosting the competition. Berhalter’s side has already been drawn against Bolivia, Panama, and Uruguay in the group stage of the tournament. The opening match for the USMNT against Bolivia is currently scheduled for June 23rd.

USMNT to face quality competition leading up to Copa America

The Washington Post is now reporting that USMNT officials are finalizing an agreement with Colombia to play a game on June 8. The potential matchup, according to the news outlet, is set to be hosted at FedEx Field near Washington D.C. The National Football League’s Washington Commanders currently call the stadium home. Lionel Messi’s Argentina is also apparently considering playing a friendly at the arena this summer.

US Soccer announced a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. ET. Gregg Berhalter will join two others in announcing ‘major news,’ as the federation described it. Dylan Wanagiel, Vice President of Sports Properties and Special Events at entertainment group HBSE, and Trista Langdon, the Senior Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience for the Washington Commanders, will be at the press conference, too.

Much like the USMNT, Colombia has a significant gap in its schedule as well and will feature at the Copa America. La Tricolor kicks off its tournament one day after the Yanks against Paraguay. Colombia currently has a plethora of top soccer stars such as Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, and Juan Cuadrado.

Along with facing Colombia, the USMNT is also looking to add one more high-profile friendly before the Copa America starts. The Americans initially wanted to play either Uruguay and Brazil in the second game. However, Berhalter’s team matched up with Uruguay in the actual tournament.

As a result, it seems as if the Yanks will iron out the details to play Brazil instead. This second matchup is on June 12, with Orlando being the rumored host city. The USMNT will play all three of their Copa America group stage matches in Texas. Brazil, on the other hand, is traveling between California and Nevada in their opening tournament fixtures.

USA friendlies against Brazil and Colombia start crucial stretch

The South American team is facing Mexico in the United States this summer. Reports out of Brazil claim that El Tri will be the team’s final preparation for the Copa America.

The two new fixtures should provide Berhalter’s group with a solid test for the Copa America. Brazil is a global powerhouse and will be one of the favorites to lift the trophy at the upcoming competition. They also currently rank fifth in the world by FIFA. Colombia is 14th in the latest ratings, but the fourth highest-ranked team from CONMEBOL.

This summer could very well be a pivotal moment for Berhalter’s coaching career. U.S. Soccer reinstating the polarizing coach last June after a lengthy process disappointed many fans. As a result, Berhalter is currently under contract with the USMNT until after the 2026 World Cup. The coach can help silence his critics with a positive showing at the Copa America.

