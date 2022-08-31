One of the most successful Asian soccer nations, the Japan National Football Team TV schedule lays out all of the games for the island nation.

The Samurai Blue has a history of success in terms of Asian soccer nations. The four-time Asian Cup winners are generally seen as being a top team from the continent. While other countries in AFC, specifically South Korea, have deeper runs in the World Cup, Japan’s consistency in reaching the tournament is impressive. Since qualifying for the first time in 1998, Japan reached every World Cup, including 2022. In Qatar, Japan shined, defeating both Germany and Spain en route to winning what was a thrilling Group E.

On four occasions, it reached the knockout stage. Consequently, the Japan National Team TV schedule regularly features important games in tournaments, in addition to friendlies.

Japan National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: May 9, 1917 (Win vs. China in Tokyo)

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu

Best World Cup finish: Round of 16 (Four times)

Best AFC Asian Cup Finish: Winners (Four times)



Where can I watch the Japan match?

Many of Japan’s games run through Paramount+. CBS’s paid-streaming service is the carrier for the AFC Asian Cup as well as Asian World Cup Qualifiers. These are the most important games Japan plays in outside the World Cup.

For those unaware, the World Cup is available in the United States on FOX’s channels. This is either the FOX linear channel or FS1, depending on the final schedule.

Something else to keep in mind is that any friendlies can appear on any channel that bids high enough to broadcast them. For example, Japan’s friendly against the United States in September 2022 aired on ESPN2.

Lineup

Japan’s lineups are hard to predict. The Asian club calendar does not align with that of Europe. This creates discrepancies in what players are available for some of Japan’s key fixtures.

Yet, the Samurai Blue still has key players, and recognizable names, that regularly feature for the side. Takumi Minamino, who recently moved from Liverpool to Monaco, is one of those names. He is the compatriot of fellow young Japanese talent Takefusa Kubo, who plays at Real Sociedad. The captain of Japan’s national team is Maya Yoshida. The center back who plays for Schalke has 120 caps in his international career.

Many players included in the Japan National Team TV schedule play for clubs in Japan. The growing club scene in the country makes it more of an appetizing place to play for young players. Even then, players like Yuya Osako spend considerable time in Europe. Then, before their career begins to fade, they bring that experience back to the Japan club scene and the international side.

