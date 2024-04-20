Ajax are reportedly in the running to hire Xavi Hernandez, who is leaving his position as head coach of Barcelona, immediately.

In October 2023, the Eredivisie team fired Maurice Steijn and are currently seeking a new permanent manager. John van’t Schip, the club’s temporary head coach, has since made many fruitless efforts to improve the team’s performance.

This is the Dutch powerhouse’s poorest season since the Eredivisie league began. The squad started the season in last place under Maurice Steijn’s leadership; at the conclusion of the season, the club brought in John Van ‘t Schip as a permanent manager.

After suffering their worst defeat ever at the hands of fierce rivals Feyenoord, Ajax‘s shameful season hit rock bottom. With 33 points separating them from PSV, the squad is now in fifth position in the Eredivisie.

Xavi to continue managerial career in Netherlands?

After a disappointing season, Ajax’s management is hell-bent on pulling the club back into contention. Their first move will reportedly be to offer an invitation to a world-class coach skilled in developing youngsters.

This is why the Amsterdam club has decided that Xavi, the head coach of Barcelona, should be their candidate. Xavi’s agents have already begun preliminary talks with the Dutch side, according to Sport.

Despite a great streak of play, the 44-year-old will not be returning to Barcelona this summer. Xavi has not wavered from his position, especially since they have finished their season in the UEFA Champions League.

What’s more, their defense of the La Liga championship has come to an end. His plans to take a vacation before starting a new job, which had been circulating for a while, may shift in the coming months.

When the 2024-25 season rolls around, Ajax will have already missed out on Champions League qualifying. Thus, they will certainly be making significant changes to their Amsterdam roster.

The club is reportedly intent on luring the former Spain international to replace John van ‘t Schip. They hope that he will turn around their woes, according to the report. Ajax will not have to pay a compensation fee now that Xavi has chosen to leave Barcelona.

Thus, they may grant him a deal until 2026. The appointment of Jordi Cruyff, who collaborated with Xavi at Barcelona, as Ajax’s sports director is also being considered.

Other options still on table?

As per previous reports, Graham Potter is supposedly Ajax’s number one target among the several managers they have their sights set on right now. So, as previously reported, they allegedly reached out to the former Chelsea and Brighton ace about the top coaching role in Amsterdam.

Still, Potter isn’t too interested in stepping into the role just yet. Despite rumors to the contrary, Potter allegedly has not yet chosen to return to coaching. The club’s goals and financial status were discussed at the meeting.

Ajax is also considering Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, for the position of head coach for the next season. Plus, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has endorsed Dave Vos, a former assistant with Rangers, to take over as manager of the Godenzonen.

