Last updated: February 18, 2022

Primeira Liga Breakdown

The Primeira Liga, also referred to as Liga NOS for sponsorship purposes, is perhaps an overlooked competition here stateside. While other leagues around Europe receive plenty of attention, the Portuguese top division currently flies a bit under the radar outside of the Iberian Peninsula. Nevertheless, Primeira Liga offers outstanding competition, as well as major clubs that regularly feature in the Champions League and Europa League competitions.

Primeira Liga is normally dominated by the “big three” teams of FC Porto, Benfica and Sporting CP. In fact, either Porto or Benfica have won the title over the last 18 seasons. This, however, does not mean that the Portuguese league isn’t fun to watch. Often, the title race comes down to the wire, with Porto and Benfica level on points at the top of the table.

GolTV

GolTV currently holds the rights to televise Primeira Liga here in the United States for the upcoming season, with GolTV en Español also available. The channel is available on DirecTV in certain packages. Streaming services such as Fanatiz ($7.99 per month) and fuboTV ($65 per month) also carry GolTV and GolTV en Español. Both these companies offer additional soccer-related channels as well.

Based in Florida, GolTV broadcasts over 1,000 soccer matches per year, with these games available in both English and Spanish languages. Along with Primeira Liga, the channel also airs matches from Ecuador and Uruguay.

Don’t have GolTV? Where to watch Primeira Liga on US TV

If you rather interact with other fans while watching Primeira Liga matches, you could always find a local pub in your area. Many club websites provide a list of official pubs here in America that show most, if not all, of that team’s matches. Plus, many teams from all over the world have official supporters clubs in the United States that can guide you in the direction of recommended pubs.

Along with providing pub suggestions, some of these club websites also air their team’s games essentially in radio format. Though unable to provide video access to matches, these club websites (a majority of them free) have their own commentators to provide an old-school feel to people unwilling to pay for televised matches.

Benfica, in particular, currently have their own channel which airs news, videos, as well as televised home matches available for an extra fee.

