Fresh off dropping points in matchday three, Brazil travels to Uruguay to highlight matchday four of CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying on Tuesday. Argentina remains the only unbeaten team in qualifying after a 1-0 win over Paraguay in Buenos Aires. After four games, the qualifying table significantly resembles the present FIFA World Rankings for the 10 nations in South America. Peru, following losses to Brazil and Chile, is not meeting expectations.

However, each team has a chance to pick up a crucial three points this Tuesday. Five games are happening on the same day, albeit at different times. The highlight of the bunch is Uruguay hosting Brazil in a clash of World Cup winners. Also, it is Uruguay’s first time hosting a game since winning the hosting rights to an opening game in the 2030 World Cup.

Here are the games slated for a busy Tuesday schedule in South America.

South America World Cup Qualifying: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Venezuela vs. Chile — 5 p.m. ET — Fanatiz WCQ.

In the 2026 World Cup, six teams from South America earn an automatic spot in the tournament proper. By comparison, the 2022 World Cup only had four automatic spots for teams in South America. Venezuela and Chile, both of which did not qualify for Qatar 2022, would be the two teams taking advantage of the increased spots.

The two nations currently sit fifth and sixth after three games in qualifying. Each has one win, one draw and one loss. Therefore, this may be the most balanced match when it comes to qualifying on Tuesday in South America.

Paraguay vs. Bolivia — 6:30 p.m. ET — Fanatiz WCQ.

Qualifying has not been kind to both Paraguay and Bolivia. After a combined six games, the two nations have a combined one point. Bolivia has faced the three teams at the top of World Cup Qualifying in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. As a result, its goal differential with three losses is negative eight.

Paraguay has two one-goal losses, including a stoppage-time penalty conceded against Venezuela. Despite conceding only two goals in three games, Paraguay’s offense has let it down. It is one of two sides in South America without a goal after three games.

Ecuador vs. Colombia — 7:30 p.m. ET — Fanatiz WCQ, PPV.com

Ecuador faces something of an uphill battle in World Cup Qualifying. Despite having two wins to go along with a loss, Ecuador sits on three points. This comes from a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player in 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

Colombia was one of the teams that suffered because Ecuador fielding an ineligible player. As a result, it missed out on the 2022 World Cup despite qualifying for both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Perhaps it eyes revenge against the team that ousted it.

Uruguay vs. Brazil — 8 p.m. ET — Fanatiz WCQ.

This is one of the best games of the October international break, much less matchday four in World Cup Qualifying in South America. Both Uruguay and Brazil have expectations that measure far beyond simply qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil’s draw against Venezuela brought serious criticism from the home supporters in Cuiaba. It is not a calm camp for the five-time World Cup winners, but they will still be among the favorites to win in 2026. Uruguay is ready to compete at the highest level again. However, the side’s form on the road in matchdays two and three showed that it still has plenty of room to grow.

Peru vs. Argentina — 10 p.m. ET — Fanatiz WCQ.

Since losing against Saudi Arabia in its opening game at the 2022 World Cup, Argentina has been unstoppable. This game does not set up kindly for Peru, either. Peru is yet to score a goal in World Cup qualifying. Argentina is yet to concede in World Cup Qualifying.

After reaching the intercontinental playoff in 2022, Peru’s form has not been up to par. However, it can take solace in the fact that six teams automatically qualify for the World Cup in 2026, and there is one playoff spot, as well.

