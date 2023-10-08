The October international break brings top-quality games to the TV screens in the United States. Even if it puts a hiatus on what has been a captivating club season, fans have access to other competitions. For example, the next week of games brings UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying, World Cup 2026 qualifying and friendlies.

Among those games, elite nations in the soccer world play out historic rivalries. Also, the games in Euro 2024 qualifying present major chances for teams to qualify. There are three games involving teams at the top of their respective groups. Most of the teams in qualifying have four games left.

Here are five of the best games on tap for the October international break.

Top games during the October International Break

5. Portugal vs. Slovakia

Friday, Oct. 13 — 2:45 p.m. ET — Fubo

One of those three matchups between the top two teams in their Euro 2024 Qualifying Group is between Portugal and Slovakia. Portugal is comfortably above Slovakia with a perfect six wins through six games. The Slovaks are on 13 points, which is just three points ahead of Luxembourg.

Slovakia has qualified for both of the last two European Championships, perhaps taking advantage of the expanded format. Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal when these two played in Bratislava in September.

4. Spain vs. Scotland

Thursday, Oct. 12 — 2:45 p.m. ET — Fubo

When looking at this matchup between the top two teams in their group, almost everyone would have guessed Spain to be atop. However, it is Scotland with the perfect record after five games. Scotland provided Spain with its only blemish in qualifying as Scott McTominay provided a brace to defeat the Spanish.

Already assured of at least a playoff spot to reach the tournament proper, Scotland is still hunting for an automatic spot in the competition. However, its form shows what Scotland is capable of. Spain presents a major test for Scotland, as the Spaniards look to exact revenge.

3. United States vs. Germany

Saturday, Oct. 14 — 3 p.m. ET — TNT and Peacock

A major friendly change for the USMNT brings Germany to East Hartford, CT. While the United States is notorious for playing easy friendlies, Germany presents a new challenge. Even though the Germans have been spiraling out of form, their talent greatly exceeds that of Uzbekistan and Oman, which the United States played last international break.

For Germany, this friendly draws some ire from the side’s faithful. Rather than playing against Europe’s elite in preparation for hosting Euro 2024, the Germans are playing the United States and Mexico. To be fair, the United States did better than Germany at the 2022 World Cup.

2. Uruguay vs. Brazil

Tuesday, Oct. 17 — 8 p.m. ET — Fanatiz

Uruguay and Brazil are two elites of South America. Not only are the two expected to reach the World Cup in 2026. Brazil is always one of the contenders to win. Even though more teams will qualify for the World Cup in the United States, every qualification game is important.

Also, this is Uruguay’s first game that it is hosting since news emerged that it will be one of the hosts of the 2030 World Cup opening games.

1. Netherlands vs. France

Friday, Oct. 13 — 2:45 p.m. ET — FOX Sports 2 and Fubo

The best game to watch during the October international break is the qualifying game between the Netherlands and France. This is another game between two teams at the top of their respective table. With the history and expectations weighing on both these teams, qualifying for the tournament is only the beginning of these teams’ bids for Euro 2024.

France pounded the Netherlands, 4-0, in Paris when these two teams met earlier in qualifying. The Netherlands already has a spot in the playoff stage because of their performance in the UEFA Nations League. Automatically qualifying will at least lessen the nerves in the Netherlands.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ANP