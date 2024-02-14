This year in England, a fantastic new competition will include some of the best players in soccer history.

The Daily Mail states that next summer, England will play host to the cup. This tournament will take place after the UEFA Champions League final and before Euro 2024.

Unofficially known as the “over-35s World Cup“, it will include retired greats itching to play at a higher level. From an official perspective, this is all thanks to the Elite Players Group (EPG). This is a group of “former top-level footballers and sports businessmen,” the report says. They are the primary organizer of the forthcoming eight-team competition they have formally dubbed the EPG Cup.

The 2024 tournament will include teams from countries that have won the FIFA World Cup before. Such are England, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Uruguay.

When and where will the tournament take place?

The tournament will include seven matches spread out over a week at a venue that has not yet been determined if everything goes according to schedule. Although the location is not yet set in stone, negotiations have begun with several major northern Premier League teams, including Newcastle.

Without a doubt, the Magpies have first-rate facilities and a stadium fit for top-tier competition. There is, however, a June 3 international friendly between Bosnia and Herzegovina and England that will take place there. Concurrently hosting the EPG Cup at that time may become more challenging as a result.

To participate in the competition, players must be 35 or older, have earned national team caps, or have played 100 top-flight games.

Teams may utilize their 18-man rosters for roll-on replacements in the EPG Cup, which consists of 11-a-side matches played over 70 minutes instead of 90. With the quarterfinals set for June 4 and 5, the semi-finals for June 8, and the final on June 11, the schedule is looking good.

The dates of June 1–14, 2024—the span between the Champions League final and the beginning of Euro 2024—were selected on purpose by the organizers. Despite having less than a month to prepare, they are confident in their ability to make all arrangements.

Which will be the Over-35s World Cup roster?

All of the participating nations’ captains were instrumental in establishing the EPG. Steve McManaman will captain England, Esteban Cambiasso Argentina, and Emerson Brazil. Diego Lugano of Uruguay, Kevin Kuranyi of Germany, Marco Materazzi of Italy, Michel Salgado of Spain, and Christian Karembeu of France round out the captaincy.

Many other soccer greats are expected to participate, as the Daily Mail has been sent the tentative teams.

England – Steve McManaman (C), Michael Owen, Ashley Cole, Joe Cole, Rio Ferdinand, David James, Frank Lampard and Robbie Fowler.

Argentina – Esteban Cambiasso (C), Hernan Crespo and Pablo Zabaleta.

– Esteban Cambiasso (C), Hernan Crespo and Pablo Zabaleta. Brazil – Emerson (C), Kaka, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Cafu and Roberto Carlos.

– Emerson (C), Kaka, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Cafu and Roberto Carlos. France – Christian Karembeu (C), Thierry Henry and Marcel Desailly.

– Christian Karembeu (C), Thierry Henry and Marcel Desailly. Germany – Kevin Kuranyi (C), Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira.

– Kevin Kuranyi (C), Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira. Italy – Marco Materazzi (C), Fabio Cannavaro and Francesco Totti.

– Marco Materazzi (C), Fabio Cannavaro and Francesco Totti. Spain – Michel Salgado (C), David Villa and Carles Puyol.

– Michel Salgado (C), David Villa and Carles Puyol. Uruguay – Diego Lugano (C) and Diego Forlan.

