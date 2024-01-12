Tottenham Hotspur looks likely to be without 10 players for their massive matchup with Manchester United this weekend. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou issued a disappointing update on the team’s injury problems during a press conference on Friday. The coach added three new names to the list, including defender Ben Davies and midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso.

The news comes as the north London outfit has recently signed two new key players during the January transfer period. Spurs first announced a deal for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. The former Chelsea flop arrives on an initial six-month loan, but the agreement could eventually become permanent.

They then beat out Bayern Munich and Napoli to sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa. The deal for the center back could reach up to $33 million, assuming certain stipulations are met.

Tottenham dealing with seven injured players ahead of United game

Although Spurs added a few key players, Postecoglou announced further injuries to the squad on Friday. “Both [Ben Davies and Giovanni Lo Celso] obviously came off in the last game. Ben has got a hamstring injury so it’ll probably be around four or five weeks [out for him],” proclaimed the coach.

“Gio is similar, but it is a little bit more complicated. We’re still trying to get to the bottom of it. I think he is having another assessment on Monday, but he will miss this game against United.”

Along with revealing issues to the duo, Postecoglou also revealed that Dane Scarlett will also miss the upcoming match as well. The youngster picked up a minor injury in training earlier in the week.

Cristian Romero, James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, and Manor Solomon all also remain on the sidelines with various setbacks. The club then recently sold versatile defender/midfielder Eric Dier to Bayern and allowed Djed Spence to join Genoa on loan as well.

Key trio is also away on international duty

Along with the aforementioned growing injury list, Spurs are set to be without multiple other key players for the near future. Club captain and star forward Son Heung-min is currently with the South Korea national team for the 2023 Asian Cup. The tournament begins on Friday and will run for about a month.

Assuming South Korea makes it to the title match, Son could miss up to five total Tottenham games. This includes key Premier League fixtures against United and Brighton, as well as an FA Cup fourth-round matchup with Manchester City.

Son, however, is not the only Spurs player currently with their national team. Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal) and Yves Bissouma (Mali) are both representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament is following the same timeframe as the Asian Cup. This means that the star midfield tandem may miss the same matches as Son.

Spurs have so far experienced an up-and-down season under Postecoglou. The team’s new manager had his club sitting atop the Premier League table for most of October. However, the north London side then went through a rough patch after failing to collect a victory during a five-game stretch. The club currently sits fifth in the standings and will be looking to get back into the top four despite missing some key players.

